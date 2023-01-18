ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School

ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater

GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Know a student do-gooder? Nominate them for a Do the Right Thing Award

News10NBC and the City of Rochester are looking for young people who exemplify bravery, courage, and valor. The Do the Right Thing program recognizes Monroe County youths in grades kindergarten through 12 for their accomplishments and good deeds. Anyone age 18 and up can nominate a student by clicking here.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen found

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD comes together to support antiviolence initiative for students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. More than 100 students in the Rochester City School District were trained Thursday on how to lead their classmates in conflict resolution. The Rochester City School District is hoping these third, fourth and fifth graders will be role models in their schools. They’re being trained to work with...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Jan. 22, 2023

Coming up on this episode of Rochester in Focus, we talked with the president of Nazareth College and a few students on their civil rights trip they recently went on. They visited places most only learn about in books. The students stopped in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, to take a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Prosecution rests in Irondequoit murder trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Closing arguments are expected to start Monday in the case of a man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend. Seth Larson is accused of killing Lisa Shuler in spring of 2021. Her dismembered body was discovered by an officer outside the couple’s home on Culver Road. Other remains were found in Durand Lake.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCC receives funding to strengthen STEM opportunities for students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Students studying science, technology, engineering, and math at Monroe Community College’s Applied Technologies Center now have the opportunity for real hands-on training and apprenticeships as the college prepares them for our regional workforce. Today Congressman Joe Morelle and County Executive Adam Bello joined school leaders and students...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy