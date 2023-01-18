Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School
ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
WHEC TV-10
Principal pushed during altercation at Rush-Henrietta; Sheriff’s deputies to remain after third fight in a week
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Two fights at Rush-Henrietta High School prompted law enforcement to be on campus during arrivals and dismissals all week. A third incident happened Friday afternoon in the cafeteria, and it ended with a student in handcuffs. In a message to parents, the principal said a student...
13 WHAM
'It is time for new energy':18-year-old RCSD alum runs for spot on school board
Rochester, N.Y. — Isaiah Santiago graduated from School of the Arts last spring. Now, he wants to take what he experienced in the classroom to the board room on West Broad Street. On Wednesday, Santiago announced he would run for a spot on the Rochester City School District's Board...
WHEC TV-10
18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater
GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Junior High School
MCSO is working with the district to provide deputies on campus during arrival and dismissal until further notice.
Tests show many kindergartners in city school district have possible developmental delays
Of nearly 1,000 Rochester City School District kindergartners tested for developmental delays this past fall, a majority have been flagged for formal evaluation.
WHEC TV-10
Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
WHEC TV-10
Know a student do-gooder? Nominate them for a Do the Right Thing Award
News10NBC and the City of Rochester are looking for young people who exemplify bravery, courage, and valor. The Do the Right Thing program recognizes Monroe County youths in grades kindergarten through 12 for their accomplishments and good deeds. Anyone age 18 and up can nominate a student by clicking here.
WHEC TV-10
City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
Missing Penfield teen found
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
WHEC TV-10
RCSD comes together to support antiviolence initiative for students
ROCHESTER, N.Y. More than 100 students in the Rochester City School District were trained Thursday on how to lead their classmates in conflict resolution. The Rochester City School District is hoping these third, fourth and fifth graders will be role models in their schools. They’re being trained to work with...
‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Shots fired on East Avenue killed a 25-year-old Saturday night
UPDATE: Police say a 25-year-old was shot to death last night on East Avenue. Rochester Police responded when they heard gunshots on the corner of East Avenue and North Union Street. They say they ran towards the gunfire and found a 25-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Jan. 22, 2023
Coming up on this episode of Rochester in Focus, we talked with the president of Nazareth College and a few students on their civil rights trip they recently went on. They visited places most only learn about in books. The students stopped in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, to take a...
WHEC TV-10
Prosecution rests in Irondequoit murder trial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Closing arguments are expected to start Monday in the case of a man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend. Seth Larson is accused of killing Lisa Shuler in spring of 2021. Her dismembered body was discovered by an officer outside the couple’s home on Culver Road. Other remains were found in Durand Lake.
WHEC TV-10
Front door to café smashed on Saturday morning on Parsells Avenue
The Rochester Police Department says at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from the New City Café on Parsells Avenue for a burglary. Officials say the caller noticed the front door glass was broken. The owner of the café says it appears nothing was taken.
WHEC TV-10
MCC receives funding to strengthen STEM opportunities for students
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Students studying science, technology, engineering, and math at Monroe Community College’s Applied Technologies Center now have the opportunity for real hands-on training and apprenticeships as the college prepares them for our regional workforce. Today Congressman Joe Morelle and County Executive Adam Bello joined school leaders and students...
Man, teen, arrested overnight for driving stolen vehicle in Rochester
RPD said a Hyundai on Mt. Hope Avenue struck a median while attempting to turn onto Byron Street.
