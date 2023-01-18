Read full article on original website
Military.com
Marines Say New Uniform Orders on the Way Amid Shortages
The Marine Corps is still facing shortages of military uniforms, including the commonly worn combat utility blouse, but the service says relief is on the way. The Corps says that its uniform supplier will be shipping more blouses soon. Posts on social media have claimed the Marine Corps Exchange at...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Marine Corps to move away from tape test
Starting the first day of 2023, the Marine Corps implemented a new policy that will revise the way it measures the body composition of its troops. The Corps announced in August 2022 that it would make the change to be more accurate and conscious of gender-specific differences following the conclusion of a yearlong study.
MilitaryTimes
To recruit Gen Z, the top Marine makes an appeal to older generations
Amid a recruiting crisis throughout the military, the top Marine general thinks young people need to hear more about the value of serving. And not just from him. “As a nation, we need more parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers and coaches to have candid conversations with young people about the value of military service,” Commandant Gen. David Berger wrote in a opinion piece Saturday in The Dallas Morning News.
Military.com
3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot
Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen -- three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines -- were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
iheart.com
Pentagon Orders Military Bases To Be Renamed
The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is currently named after Confederate...
Stolen Valor: Marine Calls Out Fake Army Veteran For Trying To Get Military Discounts At Waffle House
Yep, this guy is the scum of the Earth. I have the utmost respect for those people who have truly put their lives on the line in the military in an effort to protect our daily freedoms. With that being said, nothing makes me more sick than to hear stories...
Meet the 1st female Marine Silent Drill Platoon commander
Marine Corps Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings had no idea she would become the first woman to command the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon for its 2023 season.
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
MilitaryTimes
Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
KPBS
Struggling to meet its recruiting goals, the Navy is now accepting enlistees as old as 41
Matt Allen’s entire adult life has been a kind of laid-back dream. Hunting big waves, fronting a band, and now running a surfing school at one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California. His lifestyle has been so idyllic that MTV even briefly built a reality show around...
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Military.com
Marines Fire Commander of Assault Amphibian School After Vehicle Mishap
The Marine Corps fired the commander of its Assault Amphibian School on Tuesday as part of its investigation into a mishap with an amphibious combat vehicle that happened in October. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, the head of the Marine Corps' Training Command, relieved Col. John Medeiros on Jan. 10, the...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
