ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

Marines Say New Uniform Orders on the Way Amid Shortages

The Marine Corps is still facing shortages of military uniforms, including the commonly worn combat utility blouse, but the service says relief is on the way. The Corps says that its uniform supplier will be shipping more blouses soon. Posts on social media have claimed the Marine Corps Exchange at...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: Marine Corps to move away from tape test

Starting the first day of 2023, the Marine Corps implemented a new policy that will revise the way it measures the body composition of its troops. The Corps announced in August 2022 that it would make the change to be more accurate and conscious of gender-specific differences following the conclusion of a yearlong study.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

To recruit Gen Z, the top Marine makes an appeal to older generations

Amid a recruiting crisis throughout the military, the top Marine general thinks young people need to hear more about the value of serving. And not just from him. “As a nation, we need more parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers and coaches to have candid conversations with young people about the value of military service,” Commandant Gen. David Berger wrote in a opinion piece Saturday in The Dallas Morning News.
Military.com

3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot

Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen -- three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines -- were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Pentagon Orders Military Bases To Be Renamed

The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is currently named after Confederate...
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner

The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
GEORGIA STATE
defensenews.com

Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award

WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
MilitaryTimes

Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
TheDailyBeast

3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy