The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO