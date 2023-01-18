Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Pier needing repairs after after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
Trash is all over the place, the dock is still stuck in the mangroves, and things spread across the ground, making a beautiful area look less aesthetic after Hurricane Ian. The Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Park were wrecked in the surge from Ian, and there has been no visible effort to clean or repair them.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man defecates on the floor of Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers early Saturday
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
The Beach Bar holds grand reopening on Fort Myers Beach
The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today with drinks and live music.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers
Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples
Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
WINKNEWS.com
Workers cleaning up SWFL’s Ian debris form community in Lee County
Rubble and debris from Hurricane Ian have been everyone’s problem for months, but who are the people cleaning it up, and where are they living while they help Southwest Florida recover?. Eric Henry can’t remember the exact day when he made a small roadside area of grass and dirt...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday
Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach holds topping-off ceremony for Margaritaville Resort
The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”
WINKNEWS.com
Margaritaville Resort cedes spotlight to Fort Myers Beach businesses
The moment was supposed to belong to the forthcoming Margaritaville Resort. Instead, the resort leaders ceded the spotlight, on a cloudy, Fort Myers Beach morning, to their neighboring business owners. Margaritaville did indeed celebrate the construction topping off milestone Friday morning at 1192 Estero Blvd. But the photo opportunity featured...
WINKNEWS.com
Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island
The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected
MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Insurance villages opening in SWFL to help homeowners get paid
Help is on the way for homeowners in Southwest Florida still struggling to collect money from their insurance company after Hurricane Ian. Three insurance villages will be set up across SWFL to help residents get paid. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people who are struggling to show up.
WINKNEWS.com
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
WINKNEWS.com
Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning
A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
Fort Myers Beach residents face steep water bills while rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some residents on Fort Myers Beach are receiving outrageous water bills without having access to water or even a home that is still standing. It’s another added headache to the already difficult rebuilding process. Angela Dahl said she realized she was paying water...
