Fort Myers, FL

Pier needing repairs after after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

Trash is all over the place, the dock is still stuck in the mangroves, and things spread across the ground, making a beautiful area look less aesthetic after Hurricane Ian. The Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Park were wrecked in the surge from Ian, and there has been no visible effort to clean or repair them.
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims

Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples

Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday

Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
Fort Myers Beach holds topping-off ceremony for Margaritaville Resort

The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”
Margaritaville Resort cedes spotlight to Fort Myers Beach businesses

The moment was supposed to belong to the forthcoming Margaritaville Resort. Instead, the resort leaders ceded the spotlight, on a cloudy, Fort Myers Beach morning, to their neighboring business owners. Margaritaville did indeed celebrate the construction topping off milestone Friday morning at 1192 Estero Blvd. But the photo opportunity featured...
Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island

The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning

A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
