Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Shelter Pet of the Week: Rocco
This handsome boy is a three and a half year-old Male Lab/Shar Pei/Pit Mix who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter with his siblings after their dad unexpectedly passed away. Rocco is having a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings and can be slow to come out of his shell, but when he opens up to you, you’ll see just how energetic and friendly he can be. He enjoys running around the dog park and going for walks on a leash. He has mild allergies and some chronic ear infections, and will need a home that can help manage these properly. Rocco gets along with all adults and has experience living with other dogs.
Redeployed Army veteran searches for home for his dog
An Army Vet. whos about to be deployed again is looking for home for his dog Ranger.
Animal Hospital Staff Adopts Dog, Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Earlier this month, a young pup named Maverick came through the doors of a Westchester Veterinary Associates facility. Struggling to eat, the weeks-old dog was diagnosed with an extremely rare medical condition that would cost about $10,000 to remediate. The financial cost was too much to bear for Maverick’s owner, who made the difficult decision to have him put down. Then something unprecedented happened. “We took a vote,” said Jillian Santana, practice manager. “As a hospital, as a staff, we weren’t ready to give up on him.” The staff at Westchester Veterinary Associates, which owns Yorktown Animal Hospital, contacted the Maverick’s...
longisland.com
Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville
Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
Top dog names in New York City
Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
Brooklyn widow left angered, anguished after life insurance problem
When a frustrating technicality tripped up what should have been an easy life insurance claim, the grieving widow turned to 7 On Your Side.
'His work on Earth isn't done.' East Northport man receives lifesaving liver donation from fallen firefighter
Fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon's heart, liver, lungs and kidneys went to five different people.
Northport woman sounds alarm on puppy scam that's put her safety at risk
Northport resident Jane Dietl described a scam on her Facebook account that has gotten pretty frightening.
Northport woman’s Facebook hijacked for puppy scam, bringing strangers to her door
Therapy dogs help young students develop reading skills at Nassau County school
Odell, a 6-year-old yellow lab, listened to students at Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream on Thursday.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes
A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location.The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. View this post on Instagram …
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?
What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
