Bellport, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tbrnewsmedia.com

Shelter Pet of the Week: Rocco

This handsome boy is a three and a half year-old Male Lab/Shar Pei/Pit Mix who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter with his siblings after their dad unexpectedly passed away. Rocco is having a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings and can be slow to come out of his shell, but when he opens up to you, you’ll see just how energetic and friendly he can be. He enjoys running around the dog park and going for walks on a leash. He has mild allergies and some chronic ear infections, and will need a home that can help manage these properly. Rocco gets along with all adults and has experience living with other dogs.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Animal Hospital Staff Adopts Dog, Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Earlier this month, a young pup named Maverick came through the doors of a Westchester Veterinary Associates facility. Struggling to eat, the weeks-old dog was diagnosed with an extremely rare medical condition that would cost about $10,000 to remediate. The financial cost was too much to bear for Maverick’s owner, who made the difficult decision to have him put down. Then something unprecedented happened. “We took a vote,” said Jillian Santana, practice manager. “As a hospital, as a staff, we weren’t ready to give up on him.” The staff at Westchester Veterinary Associates, which owns Yorktown Animal Hospital, contacted the Maverick’s...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville

Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
HICKSVILLE, NY
Inna D

Top dog names in New York City

Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

