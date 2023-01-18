This handsome boy is a three and a half year-old Male Lab/Shar Pei/Pit Mix who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter with his siblings after their dad unexpectedly passed away. Rocco is having a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings and can be slow to come out of his shell, but when he opens up to you, you’ll see just how energetic and friendly he can be. He enjoys running around the dog park and going for walks on a leash. He has mild allergies and some chronic ear infections, and will need a home that can help manage these properly. Rocco gets along with all adults and has experience living with other dogs.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO