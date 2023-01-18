ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Comments / 4

Related
kjzz.com

Cedar City police pay tribute to K-9 Duco following his death

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Cedar City Police Department paid tribute to a long-time officer after his passing on Thursday. Representatives of the agency announced that K-9 Duco died the evening of January 19 after serving the department for seven years. Along with extending their appreciation to Duco...
CEDAR CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Utah man who killed family faced 2020 abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show. Police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behavior Michael Haight exhibited toward his family. Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but didn’t elaborate during a news conference following the Jan. 4 killings in the small town of Enoch, citing an ongoing investigation. In a 2020 interview with authorities, Macie Haight, the family’s eldest daughter, detailed multiple assaults, including one where she was choked by her father and “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her.”
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: Hurt and Help in Enoch City

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Jan. 4, police say a man shot and killed his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself inside their home in the city of Enoch. Since then, the small community has been hurting and finding healing through...
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State

Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

St. George City Names New City Manager

The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022. “I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily

With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
WASHINGTON, UT
midutahradio.com

More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
ALTON, UT
890kdxu.com

Check It Out: Top Down St. George Is A Lot Of Fun

If you ask the average person what superpower they would like, you might get replies like, "X-ray vision,'" or "Super speed," or even "Limitless strength." But a large portion of people would definitely respond that it would be super cool to be able to fly. The ability to get somewhere...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy