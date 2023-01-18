Read full article on original website
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain
A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
basinlife.com
Energy Trust Of Oregon Has New Federal Tax Credits Available For Cost-Cutting Home Energy Upgrades
Starting this year, more resources are available to help people cut their energy use and lower their energy bills. New federal tax credits are available as of Jan. 1 for energy upgrades that could make homes more energy-efficient and comfortable, Energy Trust of Oregon says. The credits are part of...
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
ijpr.org
Following environmental controversy, Oregon forest management project will be reworked
The Flat Country Project proposed tree thinning, logging, and wildfire fuel reduction across 4,000 acres of the Willamette National Forest. But conservation groups raised concerns over the inclusion of old growth trees in the plan. Finally in December, the U.S.F.S. withdrew authorization for the project, citing changing wildfire conditions in...
KVAL
ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
kcfmradio.com
Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides
Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
focushillsboro.com
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
With billions on the line, Oregon lawmakers try to make the state more attractive to tech manufacturing
SALEM, Ore. — In February, the federal government will begin accepting applications for federal tax money intended to help states attract or expand certain high-tech industries — much like the big Intel expansion that Oregon lost to Ohio in early 2022. That loss stung Oregon leaders, and with...
kptv.com
FOX 12 rides along with Oregon State Police traffic enforcement operation
KTVZ
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kotek Did Not Declare A Homelessness Emergency In The Coastal Counties
Earlier this month, Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, made a point of announcing a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office. However, the order does not apply to the entire state, and coastal counties feel they have been treated unfairly. Governor Kotek Did Not Declare...
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
opb.org
Oregon not ready to make best use of millions in federal broadband money, says audit
Over the next several years, Oregon could receive up to $1 billion in federal funding to increase broadband access, but a recent audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office shows the state may have some difficulties distributing funds equitably. Inaccurate data, inadequate staffing and a lack of long-term planning are just a few issues facing the Broadband Office. Kip Memmott is the Director of the Secretary of State’s Audits Division. Matthew Owens is the principal auditor. They join us to share what their audit found and what changes the office needs to make to be able to use federal dollars and increase broadband access.
kezi.com
Early buzz over proposed new license plate
CORVALLIS, Ore.- There's a possible new license plate in the works in the state of Oregon. It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'. The plate features two of the state's most iconic bees: the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee. There may already be a lot of 'buzz' with this...
KVAL
Bill would give Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.
