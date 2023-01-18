ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Gyle
3d ago

So if the ODOT is putting in these charging stations does that mean the state is getting a kickback and if that is the case every taxpayer In the state is paying for this and should get a refund on their taxes after all the government is spending taxpayer money and as far as I know I didn't vote for this.

Reply
4
The Center Square

Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain

A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
CORVALLIS, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides

Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water

Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon not ready to make best use of millions in federal broadband money, says audit

Over the next several years, Oregon could receive up to $1 billion in federal funding to increase broadband access, but a recent audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office shows the state may have some difficulties distributing funds equitably. Inaccurate data, inadequate staffing and a lack of long-term planning are just a few issues facing the Broadband Office. Kip Memmott is the Director of the Secretary of State’s Audits Division. Matthew Owens is the principal auditor. They join us to share what their audit found and what changes the office needs to make to be able to use federal dollars and increase broadband access.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Early buzz over proposed new license plate

CORVALLIS, Ore.- There's a possible new license plate in the works in the state of Oregon. It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'. The plate features two of the state's most iconic bees: the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee. There may already be a lot of 'buzz' with this...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Bill would give Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.
OREGON STATE

