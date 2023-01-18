Finding friends to visit the newly opened Paradise Ciders Taproom & Bar isn’t difficult. All I needed to say was 40 taps – and we were on our way. The new venture is the biggest move for Paradise Ciders since it opened its now-closed tasting room in Kalihi in 2018. The new spacious location at Mililani Shopping Center is inside what was The Mill–or, what long-time Mililanians still call Waldo’s Pizza. It has more seating, more parking and more miles between it and OCCC than the old location. Big-screen TVs create a great spot for catching the game. But for townies, the real draw is behind the bar: dozens of taps holding almost all local brews.

MILILANI, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO