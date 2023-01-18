Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s time to enjoy the Great Waikīkī Festival
The Great Waikīkī Festival is happening right now. You still have time to go down to Waikīkī and enjoy the fun until 10 p.m. tonight.
tourcounsel.com
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
KHON2
The Honolulu Museum of Art celebrates Lunar Chinese New Year with special activities.
The Lunar Chinese New Year is this Sunday, so John headed over to the Honolulu Museum of Arts to see what new events are happening. Aaron Padilla, who is the Director of Learning and Engagement, told John about this weekend’s festivities. Padilla shares the different events that happen every Sunday, and it so happens that Lunar Chinese New Year lands on a Sunday. Art making is one of the activities held on Sundays, and this Sunday is a little different as Homa’s Teaching Artist, Janet Tran, shows John how to make a good luck Chinese art.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
LIST: Top hikes and trails on Maui
AllTrails came out with their list of top trails and hikes on Maui perfect to check out for the month of January.
Where to find the best gāo in Honolulu for New Year’s
The year of the rabbit is upon us. It is a year that promises hope, peace and love. Honolulu has hosted its fair share of celebrations. Families are shopping to get all the supplies. Grandparents are pulling out the red envelopes.
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
Guerrero excited to call The Eddie broadcast
On the call for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will be two surf stalwarts in the islands, Kaipo Guerrero and Rocky Canon.
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
honolulumagazine.com
Paradise Ciders Opens New Tasting Room with 40 Taps in Mililani
Finding friends to visit the newly opened Paradise Ciders Taproom & Bar isn’t difficult. All I needed to say was 40 taps – and we were on our way. The new venture is the biggest move for Paradise Ciders since it opened its now-closed tasting room in Kalihi in 2018. The new spacious location at Mililani Shopping Center is inside what was The Mill–or, what long-time Mililanians still call Waldo’s Pizza. It has more seating, more parking and more miles between it and OCCC than the old location. Big-screen TVs create a great spot for catching the game. But for townies, the real draw is behind the bar: dozens of taps holding almost all local brews.
KHON2
Who was the legendary big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The legend of the man has grown exponentially in the 45 years since his untimely demise. As a result, Eddie Aikau’s life and sacrifice has become the subject of myths and legends through the years. But, who was Eddie Aikau and why did his sacrifice...
Reminder to public: Don’t feed feral chickens on Oahu
The City and County of Honolulu is reminding the public to not feed feral chickens you see roaming around your neighborhood.
From farm to table: Sun Farm Hawaii’s garden tour
Sun Farm Hawaii is a family run farm providing nourishing fruits, greens, flowers vegetables and herbs to the community of Oahu.
The perfect treat for Chinese New Year
Join Pamela Young in Mixed Plate as she samples Jin Dui made by Anita Cheung, the Jin Dui master.
$500K to help Hawaiʻi students enter TIM
At the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, their Shidler College of Business has a program known as the School of Travel Industry Management, TIM for short.
WATCH LIVE: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational
KHON2 will air the full event on KHII, channel 5, and stream on KHON2.com on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Aiea building fire leaves 1 person, 2 dogs dead
HFD received a 911 call around 11:26 a.m. for a two-alarm fire at Lele Pono Condos, a 77-year-old man and two dogs were found dead under a bed inside the unit.
