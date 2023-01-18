ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Honolulu Museum of Art celebrates Lunar Chinese New Year with special activities.

The Lunar Chinese New Year is this Sunday, so John headed over to the Honolulu Museum of Arts to see what new events are happening. Aaron Padilla, who is the Director of Learning and Engagement, told John about this weekend’s festivities. Padilla shares the different events that happen every Sunday, and it so happens that Lunar Chinese New Year lands on a Sunday. Art making is one of the activities held on Sundays, and this Sunday is a little different as Homa’s Teaching Artist, Janet Tran, shows John how to make a good luck Chinese art.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Paradise Ciders Opens New Tasting Room with 40 Taps in Mililani

Finding friends to visit the newly opened Paradise Ciders Taproom & Bar isn’t difficult. All I needed to say was 40 taps – and we were on our way. The new venture is the biggest move for Paradise Ciders since it opened its now-closed tasting room in Kalihi in 2018. The new spacious location at Mililani Shopping Center is inside what was The Mill–or, what long-time Mililanians still call Waldo’s Pizza. It has more seating, more parking and more miles between it and OCCC than the old location. Big-screen TVs create a great spot for catching the game. But for townies, the real draw is behind the bar: dozens of taps holding almost all local brews.
MILILANI, HI
KHON2

Who was the legendary big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The legend of the man has grown exponentially in the 45 years since his untimely demise. As a result, Eddie Aikau’s life and sacrifice has become the subject of myths and legends through the years. But, who was Eddie Aikau and why did his sacrifice...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy