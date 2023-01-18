ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellport, NY

riverheadlocal

Riverhead High School senior named one of Long Island’s top 25 boys track and field athletes

Riverhead High School senior Angelo Confort was named one of Newsday’s top 25 boys track and field athletes on Long Island. “Angelo demonstrated incredible potential the moment he arrived on the track,” said Riverhead High School boys track and field coach Steve Gevinski. “Now with the experience of last year, he is thriving in an exceptional manner. He has become a student of the hurdles, constantly watching videos to improve his skills, and continually helps his teammates and exhibits outstanding leadership.”
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport falls in final seconds

The Freeport boys’ basketball team went toe-to-toe with Uniondale on Tuesday evening and was on the verge of its second win of the season before the Knights seized the game in the final moments with some clutch plays. The heartbreaking 50-46 home defeat to its league rival epitomized much...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

‘We just really couldn’t understand why’

Over 700 community members signed a petition demanding answers on why the school district chose to not renew Frank Chimienti as the high school’s head football coach, since its creation in early January. Frank Chimienti, Baldwin High School’s former head football coach from Long Beach, learned his contract, as...
BALDWIN, NY
longisland.com

Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville

Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
HICKSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SAG HARBOR, NY
syossetadvance.com

Syosset teacher accepted into Master Teacher program

The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher Julie Yoo has been accepted into the New York State Master Teachers Program. Those accepted into the four year program must complete a minimum of 50 hours of Master Teacher-created programming each year in order to receive the certification. Fifty-percent of the hours must be spent assisting in the professional development of colleagues through mentorship or other activities.
SYOSSET, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Seaford school crossing guard retires after 30 years on the job

A beloved crossing guard retired Friday after working at a Seaford school for decades. Sherry Schollp has been a crossing guard for 39 years, with 30 of those years spent at Seaford Harbor Elementary. The school honored Shlopp's commitment to the community with a ceremony. Schollp worked as a crossing...
SEAFORD, NY
PIX11

Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
BRONX, NY

