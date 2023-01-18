Riverhead High School senior Angelo Confort was named one of Newsday’s top 25 boys track and field athletes on Long Island. “Angelo demonstrated incredible potential the moment he arrived on the track,” said Riverhead High School boys track and field coach Steve Gevinski. “Now with the experience of last year, he is thriving in an exceptional manner. He has become a student of the hurdles, constantly watching videos to improve his skills, and continually helps his teammates and exhibits outstanding leadership.”

