Riverhead High School senior named one of Long Island’s top 25 boys track and field athletes
Riverhead High School senior Angelo Confort was named one of Newsday’s top 25 boys track and field athletes on Long Island. “Angelo demonstrated incredible potential the moment he arrived on the track,” said Riverhead High School boys track and field coach Steve Gevinski. “Now with the experience of last year, he is thriving in an exceptional manner. He has become a student of the hurdles, constantly watching videos to improve his skills, and continually helps his teammates and exhibits outstanding leadership.”
Freeport falls in final seconds
The Freeport boys’ basketball team went toe-to-toe with Uniondale on Tuesday evening and was on the verge of its second win of the season before the Knights seized the game in the final moments with some clutch plays. The heartbreaking 50-46 home defeat to its league rival epitomized much...
Brand-new cheerleading squad is making history
A Bronx middle school’s brand-new cheerleading team is headed to the National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World for the first time.
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
Suffolk Police Dept. hosts basketball tournament in effort to keep at-risk teens away from gang violence
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison showed some at-risk teenagers a few pointers on the court while also highlighting the importance of finding sports or other hobbies to stay away from crime.
‘We just really couldn’t understand why’
Over 700 community members signed a petition demanding answers on why the school district chose to not renew Frank Chimienti as the high school’s head football coach, since its creation in early January. Frank Chimienti, Baldwin High School’s former head football coach from Long Beach, learned his contract, as...
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville
Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail
Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
Syosset teacher accepted into Master Teacher program
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher Julie Yoo has been accepted into the New York State Master Teachers Program. Those accepted into the four year program must complete a minimum of 50 hours of Master Teacher-created programming each year in order to receive the certification. Fifty-percent of the hours must be spent assisting in the professional development of colleagues through mentorship or other activities.
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Bronx-born Army soldier killed at Alabama base after altercation with fellow soldier
The family of the late U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu says that they have not received straight answers from military officials and that they are in the dark about information regarding their loved one’s death.
Seaford school crossing guard retires after 30 years on the job
A beloved crossing guard retired Friday after working at a Seaford school for decades. Sherry Schollp has been a crossing guard for 39 years, with 30 of those years spent at Seaford Harbor Elementary. The school honored Shlopp's commitment to the community with a ceremony. Schollp worked as a crossing...
Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore
The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island. Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
Man, 76, dies after car plunges into water at Suffolk marina: police
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
