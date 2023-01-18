ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

CBS New York

Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side

NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville

Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
HICKSVILLE, NY
stupiddope.com

Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary: The Best Cannabis in the Hamptons

If you’re looking for the best cannabis in the Hamptons, look no further than Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary. Located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost 42 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968, this dispensary offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products. From potent strains of flower to delicious...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
stupiddope.com

Discover the Best Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend – From Cannabis to the Best Lobster Sandwich on the East Coast

The Hamptons is a beautiful destination that attracts visitors from all over the world, and this weekend is the perfect time to visit. Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply a relaxing getaway, there’s something for everyone in the Hamptons. Here are 11 things to do this weekend:
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Charleys Cheesesteaks Coming to Centereach Mall Inside Walmart

Charley’s Cheesesteak is set to open in the space that used to be a McDonalds inside the Centereach Mall Walmart off Middle Country Road. According to the Charleys Cheesesteak website the restaurant will be coming soon but no date has been announced. There are six other restaurants already on Long Island, mostly inside food court malls like Roosevelt Field, Deer Park Tanger Outlet or Smith Haven.
CENTEREACH, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

