Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side
NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
'His work on Earth isn't done.' East Northport man receives lifesaving liver donation from fallen firefighter
Fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon's heart, liver, lungs and kidneys went to five different people.
'End Of An Era': Popular Restaurant Closing After 50 Years In Carle Place
After more than a half century of “introducing traditional Japanese cuisine and culture,” a popular Long Island restaurant is set to close. Shiro of Japan, located in Carle Place at 401 Old Country Road, will serve its last guests on Saturday, Feb. 4, the restaurant revealed on Facebook.
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
longisland.com
Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville
Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
stupiddope.com
Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary: The Best Cannabis in the Hamptons
If you’re looking for the best cannabis in the Hamptons, look no further than Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary. Located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost 42 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968, this dispensary offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products. From potent strains of flower to delicious...
stupiddope.com
Discover the Best Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend – From Cannabis to the Best Lobster Sandwich on the East Coast
The Hamptons is a beautiful destination that attracts visitors from all over the world, and this weekend is the perfect time to visit. Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply a relaxing getaway, there’s something for everyone in the Hamptons. Here are 11 things to do this weekend:
longisland.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks Coming to Centereach Mall Inside Walmart
Charley’s Cheesesteak is set to open in the space that used to be a McDonalds inside the Centereach Mall Walmart off Middle Country Road. According to the Charleys Cheesesteak website the restaurant will be coming soon but no date has been announced. There are six other restaurants already on Long Island, mostly inside food court malls like Roosevelt Field, Deer Park Tanger Outlet or Smith Haven.
Man, 76, dies after car plunges into water at Suffolk marina: police
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City
Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island.A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Police said no one was injured in the…
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?
What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
bkreader.com
Off-Duty Bed-Stuy Cops Hanky Panky In Precinct Parking Lot: Report
Two off-duty officers from a Bed-Stuy police precinct were said to be observed having sexual relations inside a personal vehicle in the station’s parking lot, according to a report in the New York Post. A source told the Post that they had heard a woman screaming in […] Click...
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
Sweetgreen Set To Open Location In Huntington Station Later This Year
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is set to open a new location on Long Island. Sweetgreen will open at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station later this year. Representatives for the shopping center said an exact opening date has not been confirmed yet. Sweetgreen currently operates other locations in...
