PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO