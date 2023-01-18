Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery in south Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Siebert Street shortly at 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
Report: Man killed during altercation with law enforcement last year in Columbus took his own life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An investigation found the man who was killed during an altercation with law enforcement in a downtown Columbus parking garage last year took his own life. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on March 7, 2022 in the garage on East Fulton Street. According to...
Police: 1 dead after Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Belvidere Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, Columbus police found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
Car Crash Claims Lives of Two Dresden Men
Two Dresden men were killed in an early morning crash on January 21st. The State Highway Patrol said 51 year old Shawn Hutchison and 42 year old Michael Rinker of Dresden were killed in the crash. Sergeant Jirles said troopers were called to the scene on state rout 60 near...
Flock cameras used to help police track down stolen cars
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The trend of stolen cars doesn't seem to be slowing down and police officers across Franklin County are frustrated. But there is new technology that could be used to address the issue. Flock cameras are being used more and more to help police fight...
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around […]
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
25-year-old CCS staff member killed in Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools instructional assistant was fatally shot in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of Floral and Belvidere avenues on a report of shots fired at 1:40 a.m. While on their way to the area, officers received additional calls on a reported shooting at a home in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue.
Collision Involving Semis Injures Three in Marion
Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.
2 Columbus teens charged in separate fatal shootings in last 30 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last month, two teens have been charged and accused of killing other teens in Columbus. The two boys were caught by police together three weeks ago, but one is still on the run. "It's heartbreaking," said Jene Patrick of Mothers of Murdered Children. “Every...
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
Victims identified in death investigation in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police have released the names of the three adults found dead in a home on January 18. Officers responded to a well-being check at a house located along Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. There, they found three dead adults, two men and a woman, inside the house. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram- a father, mother, and son.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
