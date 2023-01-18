Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Related
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Centre Daily
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional. But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff. The New York Jets have requested...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Release Divisional Round Hype Video Ahead Of Bills Matchup
CINCINNATI — The rematch is set in Buffalo as Cincinnati gets ready to battle the Bills for the final spot in the AFC championship game. Check out the hype video jumping all over the underdog tagline getting slapped on the Bengals this week. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the...
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Centre Daily
Giants’ Quick Turnaround Is Bad Look For Jets
New York is the largest city in America, but it feels a lot smaller these days for the Jets. That's because of the success and quick turnaround for their crosstown rivals, the New York Football Giants. They made it to the postseason and won a playoff game over the Vikings, before losing to the Eagles on Saturday night in the Divisional round.
Centre Daily
Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday
The playoffs quickly became an afterthought for the Indianapolis Colts as their season spun out of control. However, they are now set to interview a pair of coaches who got a taste of the postseason and are fresh off of their exit in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Centre Daily
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cowboys at 49ers
Everyone is making a big deal out of the Cowboys' win over Tampa Bay when they shouldn't. The Bucs have been awful offensively all season long. It wouldn't have mattered who they played in the wild card round, they were getting beat. The Niners have too much firepower on offense and on the flip side, has one of the better defensive units in the league. San Fran takes this one from the jump.
Centre Daily
Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith views his players similarly to how most view their children - he doesn't have any favorites. That is, unless he's talking about receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. After making the Falcons roster as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Zaccheaus has steadily improved year-over-year, besting his previous career...
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni Defends DC Jonathan Gannon: ‘This Guy’s a Stud’
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' defense was stifling Saturday night in a 38-7 beatdown of the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. When you allow 227 total yards and seven points, you're supposed to win every game in the modern NFL. When you have Philadelphia's offense, which produced 416 yards - 268 of them rushing - and 38 points complementing it, you do.
Centre Daily
Snowfall in Forecast for Bengals-Bills Divisional Playoff Game
For yet another time this year, inclement weather could impact a Bills home game. Snow is in the forecast in Buffalo for the divisional round playoff game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The town of Orchard Park, home to Highmark Stadium, is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow, beginning around 1 p.m. ET and lasting until about 6 p.m.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Report Card: A Big-time Dud
Grading the New York Giants 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Eagles. The Giants couldn't get anything going by land or through the air, especially in the first half when they had no answers for the Eagles dominance. Four of their first six drives were three-and-out. They also had a big turnover on a Daniel Jones interception, his second in his last seven games. And when the first half was done, they had 64 yards of total offense.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
Centre Daily
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Round Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff slate is about to kick off after not having to play in the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend due to having a bye. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars come rolling into town for a Divisional Round rematch of a meeting from a couple of months ago.
Centre Daily
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Centre Daily
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Centre Daily
49ers’ Shanahan Says Garoppolo Has ‘Outside Chance’ to Return Next Week
Jimmy Garoppolo has been out since early December, when he suffered a foot injury in a game vs. Miami. Initially, it appeared as if the quarterback would be out for the season. However, coach Kyle Shanahan remained vague with Garoppolo’s timetable, hoping he could return at some point. On...
Centre Daily
HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft
Last April, HBCU Football had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina St.), DB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville St.), OL Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern), and LB James Houston (Jackson State) are making their mark in professional football. Today, several highly-regarded players have pro aspirations and will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog. They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions. But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are...
Comments / 0