Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO deputy arrested after threatening multiple cadets with Taser, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened cadets with a Taser. BCSO’s Public Integrity unit arrested Andrew Garcia, 23, at a Guadalupe County home on Wednesday. Garcia is charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury, and harassment, all misdemeanors, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

