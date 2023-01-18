Read full article on original website
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
Northport woman sounds alarm on puppy scam that's put her safety at risk
Northport resident Jane Dietl described a scam on her Facebook account that has gotten pretty frightening.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'
Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
longislandadvance.net
Penalties strengthened for illegal ATV use
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a joint press conference was held with the Suffolk County Police Department and local politicians regarding stricter penalties for illegal ATV (all-terrain vehicle) use in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
tbrnewsmedia.com
East Northport man arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police arrested an East Northport man on Jan. 21 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while. intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with his 11-month-old daughter in the vehicle. Second Precinct police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash during which a 2021 Hyundai stuck. the rear...
4th Newark Thief Jailed for Stealing Luxury Handbags Worth $94K
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Four Newark people, who admitted stealing 34 pricey designer handbags from an exclusive East Hampton N.Y. boutique – then led police on a high-speed chase across Long Island – will be doing time in New York State prisons. The last of those four, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in Suffolk County District Court to two to six years behind bars for her role in a March 3, 2022 “swarm-and-snatch robbery” at a chic Balenciaga boutique in East Hampton Village. Davis pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk...
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Man, 76, dies after car plunges into water at Suffolk marina: police
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore
The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island. Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.
New area code goes into effect in Nassau County
The need for it comes as numbers with the 516 area code are expected to run out in the next year.
Comments / 0