SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Four Newark people, who admitted stealing 34 pricey designer handbags from an exclusive East Hampton N.Y. boutique – then led police on a high-speed chase across Long Island – will be doing time in New York State prisons. The last of those four, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in Suffolk County District Court to two to six years behind bars for her role in a March 3, 2022 “swarm-and-snatch robbery” at a chic Balenciaga boutique in East Hampton Village. Davis pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk...

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO