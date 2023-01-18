ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'

Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Penalties strengthened for illegal ATV use

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a joint press conference was held with the Suffolk County Police Department and local politicians regarding stricter penalties for illegal ATV (all-terrain vehicle) use in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
TAPinto.net

4th Newark Thief Jailed for Stealing Luxury Handbags Worth $94K

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Four Newark people, who admitted stealing 34 pricey designer handbags from an exclusive East Hampton N.Y. boutique – then led police on a high-speed chase across Long Island – will be doing time in New York State prisons. The last of those four, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in Suffolk County District Court to two to six years behind bars for her role in a March 3, 2022 “swarm-and-snatch robbery” at a chic Balenciaga boutique in East Hampton Village. Davis pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk...
EAST HAMPTON, NY

