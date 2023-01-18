Read full article on original website
Related
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Teshawn Farris is facing charges for slashing the tires of six vehicles, falsely reporting two fires and damaging the fire alarm at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center on Christmas Eve.
Duo Nabbed In Harrison Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say
Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said. Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three females and a male entered Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on January 7...
Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'
Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
Cops charge two 14-year-old boys with burglarizing Route 58 businesses
Riverhead Town Police have arrested two 14-year-old boys in connection with burglaries of two Route 58 businesses. Police said in a press release last night that officers responded to Crystal Garden restaurant at 747 Old Country Road Friday at 8:16 a.m. on the report of a burglary there. Responding patrol officers discovered that a second burglary had occurred at Maggie Nails, located at 751 Old Country Road.
Man Who Used Fake Identities In Suffolk County As Part Of $1M Fraud Scheme Sentenced, DA Says
A 46-year-old man was sentenced for his role in a $1 million nationwide fraud scheme after he admitted to using fake identities to obtain loans on Long Island. Adam Arena was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Friday, Jan. 20.
Cops seek man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors store on Jan. 1
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at Tanger Outlets this month. Police said the man removed the merchandise from the Riverhead store at 4:30...
Northport woman sounds alarm on puppy scam that's put her safety at risk
Northport resident Jane Dietl described a scam on her Facebook account that has gotten pretty frightening.
Man Who Scammed Huntington Woman Out Of $200K In Retirement Savings Receives Sentence, DA Says
A man was sentenced for scamming a Long Island woman out of $200,000 of her retirement savings while pretending to be a home improvement contractor. Nicholas Spano, age 59, was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in November, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
Herald Community Newspapers
Former Lynbrook charity director sentenced for fraud
A Merrick woman was sentenced last week to over two years in prison for embezzlement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wafa Abboud, 55, of Merrick, alongside several co-conspirators, used multiple schemes to steal over $1 million from Human First, a nonprofit agency formerly in Lynbrook, devoted to assisting developmentally disabled youth, in order to spend the funds on luxury items.
syossetjerichotribune.com
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
Alec Baldwin From Massapequa Charged With Manslaughter After Accidentally Shooting Crew Member
Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges after a cinematographer was accidentally killed by a prop firearm on the set of the movie Rust. The charges were announced by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Thursday, Jan. 19. In her announcement, Carmack-Altwies said that Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah...
Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island.A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Police said no one was injured in the…
Comments / 2