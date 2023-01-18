ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three females and a male entered Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on January 7...
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'

Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops charge two 14-year-old boys with burglarizing Route 58 businesses

Riverhead Town Police have arrested two 14-year-old boys in connection with burglaries of two Route 58 businesses. Police said in a press release last night that officers responded to Crystal Garden restaurant at 747 Old Country Road Friday at 8:16 a.m. on the report of a burglary there. Responding patrol officers discovered that a second burglary had occurred at Maggie Nails, located at 751 Old Country Road.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Scammed Huntington Woman Out Of $200K In Retirement Savings Receives Sentence, DA Says

A man was sentenced for scamming a Long Island woman out of $200,000 of her retirement savings while pretending to be a home improvement contractor. Nicholas Spano, age 59, was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in November, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Former Lynbrook charity director sentenced for fraud

A Merrick woman was sentenced last week to over two years in prison for embezzlement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wafa Abboud, 55, of Merrick, alongside several co-conspirators, used multiple schemes to steal over $1 million from Human First, a nonprofit agency formerly in Lynbrook, devoted to assisting developmentally disabled youth, in order to spend the funds on luxury items.
MERRICK, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
OYSTER BAY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

