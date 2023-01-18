Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO