January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.

