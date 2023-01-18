ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgjPq_0kJMfqq100

(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia?

It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population.

While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State.

But, is it enough to draw them here?

There are times when we’ve looked at it and thought this was a big mistake. I don’t want people to feel that way about West Virginia.

Danielle Harmon, Veteran

Danielle Harmon is a 24-year veteran of the Air Force who moved from Colorado to West Virginia. She came to the Mountain State for family, but said she lost a lot of veteran-friendly amenities in the process.

Now, she’s advocating for the Mountain State to do more.

No one is going to move here if we don’t have the infrastructure available to provide affordable and reliable broadband, roads that aren’t gonna ruin our vehicles, schools that are top-notch.

Danielle Harmon, Veteran

Her main concern for women veterans.

According to VA statistics, there are about 10,000 female veterans in West Virginia. Harmon said they need things like special outreach, access to trauma counseling, updated OB/GYN care and female Veteran Service Officers.

Women veterans in states with low veteran populations tend to feel more isolated and that is a risk factor when you’re talking about mental illness and suicide, so we need to do more of that type of outreach.

Danielle Harmon, Veteran

Harmon also has other suggestions for all veterans that she’s shared with officials about what makes a state veteran-friendly. Her list includes diversity, tax breaks on personal property tax, education credits, hiring preferences and perks like free hunting and fishing licenses.

However, she did praise West Virginia for not taxing military retirement.

Many of her concerns are echoed by lawmakers and other advocates.

The tax credit for employers hiring a veteran only applies to veterans of the war in Vietnam and the Korean War, so that’s how long since it’s been updated. So, let’s update that and make it much more reflective of who is looking for jobs in today’s economy.

State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip, Senate Military Committee Chair

State Senator Ryan Weld said he began work on making West Virginia more veteran friendly early last year after there were major proposed cuts to VA medical facilities in the state. At the time, the VA said decreasing numbers of veterans in the state were the reason. So, Weld thought what can we do to increase those numbers?

Among the other issues that are important to veterans, Weld cited licensing as an issue.

For example, in some cases, if a person does a certain job in the military, why can’t their skills transfer to civilian life without additional education?

Why should they move to West Virginia and then have to go through that whole licensing program just to do the job that they’re doing? How can we make that an easier transition for them?

State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip, Senate Military Committee Chair

Weld said there is package of bills and resolutions going through the legislature this year that will help with some of the issues facing veterans.

Veterans who have a 90% or greater rating from the VA for their service-related disability, they wouldn’t have to pay their property taxes in the state.

State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip, Senate Military Committee Chair

Weld also added that mortgage programs, which would be in addition to VA home loans, could also be attractive to veterans who are exploring living in West Virginia.

Jeremy Harrison, the co-founder of the Ohio Valley non-profit Helping Heroes, said he would like the state to consider more tax breaks for veterans.

Income tax as an example. There are states where veterans don’t have to pay income tax. Or, if they have a certain disability percentage they don’t have to pay disability taxes.

Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Harrison is also part of the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council, which makes it a point to talk with state lawmakers and those who represent West Virginia in Washington D.C. to make sure area veterans have a voice.

The veterans council has been pushing a lot of issues and they (the legislature) are listening. The Governor is listening.

Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

He also said a very common issue is access to Veteran Service Officers (VSO) who assist with benefits. It’s critical for veterans and their families to be taken care of.

For example, in Ohio and Pennsylvania they have veteran service officers in each county. In West Virginia it’s by region. So, we have two individuals that have to cover the entire Northern Panhandle, which makes it difficult for everyone.

Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

This is a major concern for Harmon as well. She said female veterans need women as their VSO.

Harrison also mentioned a bill that was passed during the 2022 legislative session that could make a big difference for West Virginia veterans. It created partnerships and funding for at-risk veterans to help with suicide prevention. According to Harrison, 44 veterans a day commit suicide. It’s a number that’s drastically increased in recent years.

West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle is a driving distance to Washington D.C. and the Northern Panhandle has National Guard Units plus access to Pittsburgh, making the Mountain State an ideal location for veterans or even active-duty military.

All parties agree, while there’s work to do, West Virginia is making progress.

No one single thing is going to do the trick, but add it up and I think it could make a difference.

State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip, Senate Military Committee Chair

7News did some research to see any bills or resolutions that impact veterans in West Virginia have been introduced during this legislative session. According to the West Virginia Legislature’s website, here are some that we found with a short description.

  • Senate Bill 283 – Relating to Military Incentive Program – It would amend the Code of West Virginia to extend the Military Incentive Program for preferential employment treatment to all veterans
  • Senate Bill 173 – Establishing Program to Pay Monthly Allotment to Certain Veterans – It would establish a program that pays $150 monthly to all veterans who are 65-years or older, who served on active duty during a period of war, who are currently not receiving a Federal Veterans Administration check for disability or retirement and were honorably discharged
  • Senate Joint Resolution 2 – Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment – Proposes an amendment to the West Virginia constitution to exempt veterans who are awarded a 90% or greater service-connected disability from paying property taxes
  • House Bill 2211 – Award Military Veterans with a “Veterans” License Plate – It would exempt any honorably discharged veteran of any branch from the registration payments, except for a special initial $10 fee
  • House Bill 2438 – Authorizing long term care facilities to increase their number of beds on certificate of need by 5% so long as those beds are filled by veterans
  • House Bill 2450 – Relating to tax credit for disabled veterans for lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license
  • House Bill 2532 – Creating a liaison program with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs Transition Assistance Program – The program would inform retiring service members of incentives of relocating to West Virginia upon their discharge.
  • House Bill 2583 – Veterans’ Welcome Home Grant – Establishes a grant to assist military service members and discharged veterans with relocation costs
  • House Bill 2584 – Allow homestead exemptions for disabled veterans – It would allow a homestead property tax exemption for veterans who are owners or partial owners and have a 100% service-connected disability
  • House Bill 2774 – Welcome Home Grant Program – It would create a program administered by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to provide cash grants to assist veterans in relocating themselves and their families to West Virginia.
  • House Bill 2794 – To create a special license plate for 100% disabled veterans

We will continue to track the latest from the West Virginia Legislature, so stay with 7News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 7

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia financial expert thinks Governors income tax proposal is ”very good for West Virginia long term”

It’s been the talk of the state this week. Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 %. It’s now in the Senate after passing the house on Wednesday. House Democrats were disappointed with the decision saying those making more money need to “pay their fair share.” But Governor Justice […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in West Virginia You Need to Visit (2023)

It’s a state famed for its beautiful scenery, a place of thickly wooded gorges and mountain peaks that spiral out around the landscape, offering up some of the best hiking and outdoor activities in the country. Known as The Mountain State, it’s easy to see why people are drawn...
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia likely to complete Dry January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked second in the list of states most likely to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo. The study says they used data that showed the amount of alcohol consumption, percentage of binge drinking and cost of binge drinking in every state. The only state above […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try

If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Income Tax: Reducing rate will help West Virginia grow

West Virginia’s leaders and economic development officials love to talk about all the reasons people would want to move here: quality of life, proximity to the nation’s population centers, low labor costs and property taxes lower than our neighbors, to name a few. But one area in which we consistently fall short is how we tax income.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia resolution would make the fiddle the states instrument

A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.” The fiddle arrived in Appalachia in the 18th century with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WTAP

W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia senate bill is being introduced that is attempting to exclude one-year ineligibility for first-time high school transfers. The current rule for the W.Va. Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) states that any high school transfers within the state -- unless with an approved appeal -- must take one year of ineligibility in sports. However, state senate bill 262 would eliminate the ineligibility for first-time transfers.
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor’s family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups. Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club announced the settlement Thursday with A&G Coal Corp. Under the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Can you run for office if you’re a felon in West Virginia?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The case of a defeated New Mexico candidate arrested in a politically motivated shooting spree has turned a spotlight on an issue that has been evolving in the states: whether people with criminal convictions are eligible to run for public office. Solomon Peña overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. Senate seeks change to unemployment benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Twenty-Six weeks of unemployment could soon be a thing of the past in West Virginia. The state Senate is advancing a proposal to adjust the number of weeks based on the state’s unemployment rate -- up to 20 weeks if unemployment hits or exceeds 9% and just 12 weeks if the rate dips below 5.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy