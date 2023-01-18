ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Beacon Debuts a New Menu

By Site Staff
 3 days ago
Lobster bucatini at Beacon. Photo by Michael Albanese

If your 2023 resolution was to savor as much new food as possible, then you’re in luck. Beacon , the fine-dining cornerstone of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street complex in Jupiter, recently debuted new dishes for happy hour, dinner, and dessert, as well as a prix fixe Sunset Menu.

Described as a “coastal chophouse,” Beacon and executive chef Jordan Lerman are offering new delights across all categories, including apps, mains, and sides. New starters include Thai chili crispy shrimp, a jumbo lump crab cake, and lobster bisque, as well as salads such as a burrata and a chophouse wedge. New entree options range from short rib Bolognese and lobster bucatini, to grilled branzino with herb salsa verde, to Wagyu sirloin and frites or a 32-ounce tomahawk rib eye. Round out the chophouse experience with such sides as a jumbo loaded baked potato, seared asparagus, and creamed spinach. For dessert, executive pastry chef Jenniffer Woo has whipped up a Meyer lemon tart and a Dark Forest mousse, among other treats.

For those who like to dine early, Beacon is offering a new three-course prix fixe Sunset Menu every day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu costs $55 and features a curated selection of apps, entrees, and desserts, including a house Caesar salad, a 6-ounce petite filet mignon with garlic mashed potatoes and seared asparagus, and a Coastal Key Lime Pie with guava foam and toasted coconut.

