Summit County soccer coaches honored at national convention
Three Summit County soccer coaches were honored and recognized from Wednesday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 15, at the United Soccer Coaches national convention in Philadelphia. Summit High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jotwan Daniel was awarded the Jay and Priscilla Engeln Scholarship by the United Soccer Coaches Foundation for his work with the Summit High School soccer programs over the last few years.
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell advances to men’s snowboard halfpipe final in Laax
On the second day of competition at the 2023 Laax Open World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, the men’s and women’s halfpipe qualifiers took place alongside the qualifiers for the men’s freeski slopestyle competition. The men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers featured several Summit and Colorado locals including Dillon resident...
Snowpack levels in major Summit County river basin reach 121% of the 30-year median thanks to recent storm systems
Editor’s note: This story’s headline has been updated to correct the percentage of the 30-year-median. Although Summit County may not be receiving as much snow as Steamboat Springs or Winter Park, the 2022-23 winter season has still proven to be bountiful in terms of the current snowpack and snow water equivalent levels.
Dog reunited with owner after 7 days spent criss-crossing I-70 near Frisco during back-to-back snowstorms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of Maple’s rescue. Mary Quinn never expected that her 3-year-old dog, Maple, could survive a week out in the cold of winter and back-to-back snowstorms alone. But that’s what happened after snow and ice falling from a...
Get Wild: Birding with youngsters
Binoculars, check. “Sibley Bird Guide,” check. Spotting scope, check. eBird app, check. Stroller, diaper bag, snacks (several), sunscreen, toy truck, strider bike, helmet, check. Oh yeah, and one toddler, check. The Colorado rare bird alert is out and an intrepid birder identified a common loon here in Summit...
PHOTOS: Some Summit County ski resorts get close to a foot of fresh snow during recent storm
Summit County’s most recent snowstorm didn’t disappoint. What was supposed to be a big storm for the southernmost part of the state turned out to big a hit for the region too. OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz said in a blog post earlier this week that the snowfall that...
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
Land exchange approval near Green Mountain Reservoir met with applause from government officials, concern from advocacy groups
The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Blue Valley Land Exchange, which encompasses areas north of Green Mountain Reservoir near Heeney. The decision was met with applause and scrutiny due to its changes to land use near the Blue River, a popular recreation area. The exchange will increase public...
Sales tax data signals optimism for Summit County’s local economies — with revenues continuing to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Sales tax revenue near the end of 2022 continued to show an upward trend for local economies across Summit County, signaling communities’ resilience amid volatile economic forces. According to October and November 2022 figures — which is the most recent publicly available data — revenue has exceeded pre-pandemic levels...
Vail Health donates $300,000 to the Sol Center at Alta Verde, a nonprofit facility launched by the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County
Vail Health is the latest Summit County organization to make a significant contribution to the soon-to-be Sol Center at Alta Verde. The nonprofit facility is a project between two Summit County-based organizations, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County. The new facility will be a campus for both organizations that will feature office space for the respective staff members, meeting space for community partners, a community food market and a thrift store.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 22
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Amber, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Chococat, 3 years, domestic shorthair,...
El Pomar Foundation approves grants for Summit County firefighting agencies
The El Pomar Foundation has pledged $33,500 to organizations in the Colorado High Country this year — including two Summit County fire districts. The foundation’s trustees approved $7,500 for the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection and $5,000 for Summit Fire & EMS, according to a news release. The funds will go toward new radios for both firefighting agencies.
