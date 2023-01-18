BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you’re going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO