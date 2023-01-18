Read full article on original website
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee
Tigers continue dominating the recruiting trail, set for a busy weekend in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
What does it take for a basketball team to grow up? For Warhorses it was key road win in Baton Rouge
When Louisiana’s all-time wins leader says he brought his team to Baton Rouge to test its mettle, it means something. But a 67-59 road victory over Liberty was also part of the process for Alexandria-based Peabody on Friday night. “You know, this is a really a young team,” Peabody...
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West. I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
LSU Secures PWO Cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr.
Robinson Jr. will join the Tigers' 2023 class, pass on offers from major Power Five programs.
brproud.com
LSU holds off Arkansas in thriller, 79-76
BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
It’s time to pay attention to LSU forward Angel Reese’s historic season
Angel Reese is having a season for the ages. The LSU star forward put up 30 points and 19 rebounds in the No. 3 Tigers’ 79-76 win over Arkansas on Jan. 19. It was Reese’s 19th consecutive double double, which ties the program’s longest streak since the legendary Sylvia Fowles set it.
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
brproud.com
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life.
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you’re going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.
brproud.com
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
brproud.com
18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish
Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
brproud.com
1 killed at apartments near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was contacted and is on the scene. At least one person is dead.
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
WAFB.com
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
