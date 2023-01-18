ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, LA

LSU holds off Arkansas in thriller, 79-76

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you’re going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
CENTRAL, LA
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish

Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
1 killed at apartments near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was contacted and is on the scene. At least one person is dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

