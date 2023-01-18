Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Giants’ Quick Turnaround Is Bad Look For Jets
New York is the largest city in America, but it feels a lot smaller these days for the Jets. That's because of the success and quick turnaround for their crosstown rivals, the New York Football Giants. They made it to the postseason and won a playoff game over the Vikings, before losing to the Eagles on Saturday night in the Divisional round.
Nick Sirianni Defends DC Jonathan Gannon: ‘This Guy’s a Stud’
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' defense was stifling Saturday night in a 38-7 beatdown of the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. When you allow 227 total yards and seven points, you're supposed to win every game in the modern NFL. When you have Philadelphia's offense, which produced 416 yards - 268 of them rushing - and 38 points complementing it, you do.
New York Giants Report Card: A Big-time Dud
Grading the New York Giants 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Eagles. The Giants couldn't get anything going by land or through the air, especially in the first half when they had no answers for the Eagles dominance. Four of their first six drives were three-and-out. They also had a big turnover on a Daniel Jones interception, his second in his last seven games. And when the first half was done, they had 64 yards of total offense.
Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists
The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns
Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
Snowfall in Forecast for Bengals-Bills Divisional Playoff Game
For yet another time this year, inclement weather could impact a Bills home game. Snow is in the forecast in Buffalo for the divisional round playoff game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The town of Orchard Park, home to Highmark Stadium, is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow, beginning around 1 p.m. ET and lasting until about 6 p.m.
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog. They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions. But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are...
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets
In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
Terry Francona’s Time As Guardians Manager Is Up To Him
There's a trend in all four of the major sports that the moment things start to go south for a team all the blame is put on the coach or manager. It's incredibly rare that the same coach sticks around for four to five years. Then there are the rare...
