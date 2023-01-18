Grading the New York Giants 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Eagles. The Giants couldn't get anything going by land or through the air, especially in the first half when they had no answers for the Eagles dominance. Four of their first six drives were three-and-out. They also had a big turnover on a Daniel Jones interception, his second in his last seven games. And when the first half was done, they had 64 yards of total offense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO