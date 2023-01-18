Read full article on original website
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Backstage News on How WWE Feels About the Women’s Division, Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, More
WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Identity Of LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown
The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
Ric Flair Not A Fan Of Women Bleeding In Wrestling: “I Think There Should Be More With The Guys”
Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it. The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.
Maria Kanellis Discusses Backlash She Received For Signing With AEW
Maria Kanellis discussed the backlash she received from WWE fans after signing with AEW. The Kingdom member opened up on this topic during her latest interview with The Ten Count, where she revealed that she and her husband, fellow AEW star Mike Bennett, still have a really great relationship with WWE higher-ups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Tournament to Kick Off, Contract Signing, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. SmackDown will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens signing their contract for the title match at The Rumble. The tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
Kevin Nash Receives Police Wellness Check After Podcast Comments
The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office in Florida performed a wellness check on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash this week following concerning comments he made on his “Kliq This” podcast. A new report from TMZ Sports notes that police reached out to Nash after comments he made...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Detroit, according to Fightful Select. – Tag Contender Tourney: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. – LA Knight match: Adam Pearce. – Tag Contender Tourney: Los...
D-Von Dudley No Longer with WWE
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is no longer working for the company. Dudley took to Twitter this afternoon to announce his departure. He thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Content Officer Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. “would mike to thank Vince , Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior...
Were There WrestleKingdom 17 Plans For AJ Styles?
A new report has surfaced stating that there were talks of AJ Styles appearing at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. According to Fightful Select, the Phenomenal One did have the idea to travel to Japan to support Karl Anderson in his IWG NEVER Openweight title matchup against Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17, but it never materialized, mainly because Styles suffered a broken ankle and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. Rocky Romero tells the Wrestlings Perspective podcast that if the call was just up to Styles he would have been there.
WWE SmackDown Results 1/20/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week during Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. We’re now live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We see two black SUVs pull into the back parking lot. The Bloodline hops out – Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in one truck, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the other. Sami and The Usos are fired up, in a good mood tonight. Zayn offers a fist bump to Reigns but he keeps walking past him. Zayn looks a bit concerned as he watches everyone else enter the building.
Kota Ibushi Hopes To Have Matchups With These Three WWE Stars
Kota Ibushi is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in today’s industry and has received critical acclaim for his in-ring work over his prestigious career. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about three opponents from WWE that he wishes he could face, and believe it or not, they are three men he’s already shared the ring with.
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together
Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 13,034 tickets and there are 636 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. Raw Tag Team Championship: The...
Backstage News on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes’ Return Ahead of Time
WWE officials are reportedly very satisfied with surprises planned for the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes’ WWE return has been expected for the Royal Rumble, but WWE surprised many this week when they officially announced him for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. In regards to WWE announcing Cody’s return instead...
More Big Names Revealed for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show?, Brock Lesnar Return Update
It looks like Brock Lesnar, DX and The American Badass may be appearing at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was announced for the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, along with several others.
Sami Zayn Says Winning Undisputed WWE Universal Title Would Be ‘Cherry On Top’ Of His Current Run
Over the last year, one of the highlights of WWE TV has been The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa). The group has been heavily featured on Raw and SmackDown. A ‘Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony’ at Raw 30 on January 23rd has been booked.
