Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid a day of Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried – but failed – to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
