Summit Daily News
Summit girls basketball team nabs two league wins, extends streak to six games
The Summit High School girls basketball team was back in action for some Friday night hoops as the team traveled to Craig to take on the Moffat County High School Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 20. The Tigers last played on Tuesday night when the team was able to salvage a...
Summit Daily News
Summit County soccer coaches honored at national convention
Three Summit County soccer coaches were honored and recognized from Wednesday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 15, at the United Soccer Coaches national convention in Philadelphia. Summit High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jotwan Daniel was awarded the Jay and Priscilla Engeln Scholarship by the United Soccer Coaches Foundation for his work with the Summit High School soccer programs over the last few years.
Coach Prime vaults Buffs into championship odds
The Buffs broke the bank landing Deion Sanders as their new football coach. Now, can everyone cash in?
Summit Daily News
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell advances to men’s snowboard halfpipe final in Laax
On the second day of competition at the 2023 Laax Open World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, the men’s and women’s halfpipe qualifiers took place alongside the qualifiers for the men’s freeski slopestyle competition. The men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers featured several Summit and Colorado locals including Dillon resident...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
weather5280.com
It's going to snow a lot somewhere tomorrow night, but probably not in Denver
A weird weekend for weather underway, as probabilities were slim at best for snow today (and we're seeing showers and flurries all day) and tomorrow's "big snow" looks more and more like a nothing-burger with each passing hour. The NWS still has "heavy snow" in the forecast grid for Denver...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Kenneth Ferguson
Kenneth Lee Ferguson passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ferguson, and his brothers Keith and Morris Ferguson. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Mahlum, daughter Mary (Schlegel) and son-in-law Jim Schlegel, granddaughters Laurel and Paige Schlegel, daughter Becky Lowe and son-in-law Scott Ribbs.
Denver weather: Sunny Sunday morning ahead of Monday snow
Sunday should be a little warmer, but temperatures will still be colder than normal. There will be some sunshine early Sunday with increasing clouds in the afternoon.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Denver weather: Snow chances Friday, this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another chance of snow for Denver and the Front Range to end the workweek.
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Mountain lion sighting reported in Englewood
Police said a mountain lion sighting was called in and they're working to investigate the claim Friday night.
Early sun with afternoon clouds Thursday before flakes on Friday
DENVER(CBS)- Our wet Wednesday snow storm is history. But, not before dumping the biggest January snow since 1992. Officially, as of 5pm Wednesday 9.1 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport.Other amounts around the region ranged from 5.5 inches in Downtown Denver to We will have a break in the action on Thursday with a mostly sunny start over eastern Colorado with increasing high clouds by afternoon.High temperatures will still be on the cool side with 30s and 40s east. In the mountains and west temps will be in the 30s and 20s.Another snow maker is already pushing into the west coast. This one will track further south than Wednesday's storm.Snow amounts will be light for the metro area at most less than an inch. The bullseye for Friday might be southeastern Colorado for the heaviest snow amounts.
KDVR.com
Durango area gets 30 inches of snow
This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Some Summit County ski resorts get close to a foot of fresh snow during recent storm
Summit County’s most recent snowstorm didn’t disappoint. What was supposed to be a big storm for the southernmost part of the state turned out to big a hit for the region too. OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz said in a blog post earlier this week that the snowfall that...
