UHSAA Board changes decision, moves Lehi to 6A Region 3 with Skyridge
In a stunning reversal of its earlier “final” realignment for the 2023-2025 school years, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees on Thursday moved Lehi and Westlake to next year’s Region 3 and Corner Canyon to Region 2. In the earlier plan adopted on...
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
Tom Hansen remains Wasatch County school board president, Cory Holmes becomes VP
The Wasatch County school board voted unanimously to start the new year with the same president. For the Wasatch County School District Board of Education, 2023 began with the same group as the past two years, only with a new vice president. Tom Hansen will continue as board president. He...
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
KUBL (93.3 The Bull)/Salt Lake City Morning Team Lexi & Banks Exit
CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has parted ways with morning show LEXI & BANKS with the expiration of their contract. The team joined the station in 2018 from crosstown BROADWAY MEDIA, where they were first paired at Top 40 KUDD (MIX 107.9) in 2012 (NET NEWS 3/19/18). JARED "BANKS" DANIELSON segued to BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD and morning host in 2016 (NET NEWS 11/29/16). He also previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY.
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident
A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded to a 50-year-old man from Texas on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village. The man was transported to...
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Soft snow on local trails slows down skiers, bikers
Park City’s groomed snow trails are among the best anywhere, but the soft snow from many consecutive snowstorms are an issue. Skate skiers and fat-tire bikers especially thrive on packed snow on those trails, because it offers ground traction. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith says the deep...
Park City Mountain lift maintenance union preps for first contract negotiations with Vail
After becoming the first lift maintenance and resort electrician union in the country last month, other ski resort workers have reached out from across the country to learn more. That’s according to Liesl Jenkins, a Park City team member that worked to organize. “People have reached out from afar...
Lehi Historical Buildings: Iconic mansion home to Lehi sugar factory executive
Thomas R. Cutler was one of the most prominent men in the early history of Lehi. He was the owner of the highly successful People’s Co-op, located in the Osmond Design building on State Street at 151 E. State. In 1891, Cutler became the general manager of the Lehi...
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
Five BYU Football Returned Missionaries To Watch For In 2023
PROVO, Utah – One of the unique aspects of roster construction for BYU football is returning missionaries. When assembling a recruiting class, it can be easy to forget prospects that have been gone for two years serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s coaching staff, however, hasn’t forgotten these players.
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town
PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
Sundance crowds spend lots of money in Park City
The Sundance Film Festival in 2020 closed in the weeks before the novel coronavirus pandemic roiled the globe, providing a boost to Park City businesses shortly before the economic convulsions that spring and summer. A report issued in June of 2020 detailed the economic impact of that year’s festival. This...
