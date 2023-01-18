ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

lehifreepress.com

UHSAA Board changes decision, moves Lehi to 6A Region 3 with Skyridge

In a stunning reversal of its earlier “final” realignment for the 2023-2025 school years, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees on Thursday moved Lehi and Westlake to next year’s Region 3 and Corner Canyon to Region 2. In the earlier plan adopted on...
LEHI, UT
davisjournal.com

Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County

The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
allaccess.com

KUBL (93.3 The Bull)/Salt Lake City Morning Team Lexi & Banks Exit

CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has parted ways with morning show LEXI & BANKS with the expiration of their contract. The team joined the station in 2018 from crosstown BROADWAY MEDIA, where they were first paired at Top 40 KUDD (MIX 107.9) in 2012 (NET NEWS 3/19/18). JARED "BANKS" DANIELSON segued to BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD and morning host in 2016 (NET NEWS 11/29/16). He also previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident

A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded to a 50-year-old man from Texas on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village. The man was transported to...
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Soft snow on local trails slows down skiers, bikers

Park City’s groomed snow trails are among the best anywhere, but the soft snow from many consecutive snowstorms are an issue. Skate skiers and fat-tire bikers especially thrive on packed snow on those trails, because it offers ground traction. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith says the deep...
PARK CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Five BYU Football Returned Missionaries To Watch For In 2023

PROVO, Utah – One of the unique aspects of roster construction for BYU football is returning missionaries. When assembling a recruiting class, it can be easy to forget prospects that have been gone for two years serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s coaching staff, however, hasn’t forgotten these players.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance crowds spend lots of money in Park City

The Sundance Film Festival in 2020 closed in the weeks before the novel coronavirus pandemic roiled the globe, providing a boost to Park City businesses shortly before the economic convulsions that spring and summer. A report issued in June of 2020 detailed the economic impact of that year’s festival. This...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

