Missoula, MT

Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings

The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular

Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
A Small Gesture Of Love Can Be Powerful In Missoula

Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.
Day 2 SHOT Show, Montana Company Unveils New Products

I was trying to think how I could tell you about everything we are seeing at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas- there's no way I can cover it all for you. Then I realized, wait a minute- we can. ALL of our audio from the SHOT Show is already available on our podcast. Here's some of our latest coverage from Day 2:
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record

Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
Popular Missoula Bar Was Once a Bootlegger HQ During Prohibition

It has been over a century since the US Congress passed the 18th amendment to the US Constitution. Prohibition was signed into law on January 17th, 1920, making the production and sale of alcohol illegal in the United States. Making all those who manufactured beer or liquor criminals. After giant raids of bars and alcohol manufacturing locations, anyone who sold booze on the black market was now considered a "bootlegger."
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?

Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
Girl Scout Cookies Come Later in Montana & Wyoming, but Worth the Wait

In Montana and Wyoming this time of the year, waiting can seem like it takes forever. We're not talking about the wait for the snow to vanish, although that will tax your patience. It's the wait for this year's batch of Girl Scout cookies to go on sale. That's because the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's cookie program starts a little later than the rest of the country.
