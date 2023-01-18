Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular
Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Who’s scared of 10-mile runs in the cold? Not these Missoula girls!
While most of us stay indoors complaining about winter weather or going to great expenses to take up winter sports, a group of Missoula girls is using the cold to get strong and learn more about themselves. And next month they plan to run 10 miles no matter what the...
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
A Small Gesture Of Love Can Be Powerful In Missoula
Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.
Missoula Day Trip Adventures: Fabulous Natural Hot Springs Nearby
Montana is full of places to explore. Wherever you find yourself in Montana, chances are you are not far from an adventure. Even though Montana is such a large state, just about everywhere you turn you can find a good day-trip adventure. There are some nearby natural hot springs locations...
Missoula vacation rental fees could soar to over $500 annually
If you own a vacation rental home in the City of Missoula, it looks like you could be forced into channeling some of your profits for higher fees to operate within the Garden City. The Missoula City Council is pressing ahead with plans to hold a public hearing on boosting...
Day 2 SHOT Show, Montana Company Unveils New Products
I was trying to think how I could tell you about everything we are seeing at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas- there's no way I can cover it all for you. Then I realized, wait a minute- we can. ALL of our audio from the SHOT Show is already available on our podcast. Here's some of our latest coverage from Day 2:
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record
Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
NorthWestern Energy to Provide Power from Colstrip to Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Monday that NorthWestern Energy and Avista in Washington State have agreed to provide Montana customers with on-demand power while allowing Avista to comply with the laws of Washington State by giving up its ownership of Colstrip Units 3 and 4. KGVO...
Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
Popular Missoula Bar Was Once a Bootlegger HQ During Prohibition
It has been over a century since the US Congress passed the 18th amendment to the US Constitution. Prohibition was signed into law on January 17th, 1920, making the production and sale of alcohol illegal in the United States. Making all those who manufactured beer or liquor criminals. After giant raids of bars and alcohol manufacturing locations, anyone who sold booze on the black market was now considered a "bootlegger."
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
Governor’s Tabled Tax Reform Bill Expected to be Reintroduced
A visibly disappointed Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday morning to address the fact that HB 222, his property tax refund and reduction bill had been tabled on Wednesday by a 14-7 vote. The Governor Came out Swinging after Tabling of his Property Tax Bill. Gianforte...
Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?
Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
Girl Scout Cookies Come Later in Montana & Wyoming, but Worth the Wait
In Montana and Wyoming this time of the year, waiting can seem like it takes forever. We're not talking about the wait for the snow to vanish, although that will tax your patience. It's the wait for this year's batch of Girl Scout cookies to go on sale. That's because the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's cookie program starts a little later than the rest of the country.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0