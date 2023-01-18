Aubrey Plaza Shares a ‘Crazy’ Kiss With Chloe Fineman in New ‘SNL’ Promo

It’s Aubrey Plaza is finally making her debut on Saturday Night Live , and she wants to make sure she’s perfect.

In a new promo for this weekend’s episode of the long-running comedy sketch show, the White Lotus star appeared alongside SNL cast member Chloe Fineman to reveal that she’s more than ready to grace the stage at studio 8H.

“I’m excited,” Plaza tells Fineman in the promo. “And oh my God, I love your impressions. Drew Barrymore is my favorite.”

Plaza then launches into a dramatic impression of Marcia Gay Harden in the 2000 film Pollock , which did not impress the SNL star. Trying to be polite, Fineman asked Plaza if she could do an impression that’s “a little more fun.”

At the suggestion, the 38-year-old begins crying on cue and slapping herself in the face in an impersonation of Annette Bening in American Beauty , which startles Fineman. “Why are you like this?” she asks Plaza, who replies, “Because I’m insane, and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” before leaning in for a kiss. A janitor at the studio spots the two women making out, but ignores it and continues to do his job.

Saturday will mark Plaza’s hosting debut on SNL , but not for a lack of trying — she previously was an intern on the show and revealed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she did a “preliminary first-round showcase,” but didn’t make it to an audition with creator-producer Lorne Michaels.

Sam Smith will be Saturday’s musical guest. Watch the new promo in the video above.