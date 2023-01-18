ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Aubrey Plaza Shares a ‘Crazy’ Kiss With Chloe Fineman in New ‘SNL’ Promo

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

It’s Aubrey Plaza is finally making her debut on Saturday Night Live , and she wants to make sure she’s perfect.

In a new promo for this weekend’s episode of the long-running comedy sketch show, the White Lotus star appeared alongside SNL cast member Chloe Fineman to reveal that she’s more than ready to grace the stage at studio 8H.

“I’m excited,” Plaza tells Fineman in the promo. “And oh my God, I love your impressions. Drew Barrymore is my favorite.”

Plaza then launches into a dramatic impression of Marcia Gay Harden in the 2000 film Pollock , which did not impress the SNL star. Trying to be polite, Fineman asked Plaza if she could do an impression that’s “a little more fun.”

At the suggestion, the 38-year-old begins crying on cue and slapping herself in the face in an impersonation of Annette Bening in American Beauty , which startles Fineman. “Why are you like this?” she asks Plaza, who replies, “Because I’m insane, and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” before leaning in for a kiss. A janitor at the studio spots the two women making out, but ignores it and continues to do his job.

Saturday will mark Plaza’s hosting debut on SNL , but not for a lack of trying — she previously was an intern on the show and revealed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she did a “preliminary first-round showcase,” but didn’t make it to an audition with creator-producer Lorne Michaels.

Sam Smith will be Saturday’s musical guest. Watch the new promo in the video above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Looking for a Little Romance’ in Chris De Burgh Kellyoke Cover

Kelly Clarkson started the Thursday (Jan. 19) episode of her talk show with a rendition of Chris de Burgh‘s “The Lady in Red.” Backed by her house band Y’all, the singer belted the overly earnest love song, singing, “Never seen you looking so lovely as you did tonight/ Never seen you shine so bright/ Never seen so many men ask you if you wanted to dance/ They’re looking for a little romance, given half a chance/ I have never seen that dress you’re wearing/ Or the highlights in your hair catch your eyes, I have been blind/ Lady in red/ Is...
Billboard

Sam Smith Brings Out Kim Petras for ‘Unholy,’ Surprises With Guest Sharon Stone for ‘Gloria’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Sam Smith helped usher Saturday Night Live into 2023 with a pair of dramatic performances from their upcoming album. For their third appearance as musical guest on the iconic NBC sketch comedy show, the U.K. singer-songwriter unleashed unforgettable live performances of chart-topper “Unholy” and the title track from their soon-to-be-released fourth album, Gloria, which is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 27 through Capitol. Related Sam Smith Admits They Get Starstruck With Rihanna and Madonna: 'I Fall to The Floor' 01/22/2023 Following an introduction from SNL host Aubrey Plaza, Smith opened with their smash hit “Unholy,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October...
Billboard

Sam Smith Gushes Over Aubrey Plaza’s Performance in ‘Emily the Criminal’ for New ‘SNL’ Promo

Saturday Night Live has a jam-packed lineup this weekend, with Aubrey Plaza making her hosting debut and Sam Smith taking the stage as musical guest. To gear up for the big night, the superstar duo joined SNL favorite Kenan Thompson for a new promo clip. “We love you in The White Lotus,” Thompson tells Plaza, before Smith chimes in, “Emily the Criminal is brilliant.” However, Thompson then mixes up Plaza for Jenna Ortega when he says, “You were great in Wednesday.” When the actress reveals that she wasn’t in the popular Netflix series, Thompson asks her to “at least” do the viral Wednesday-inspired...
Billboard

Sam Smith Admits They Get Starstruck With Rihanna and Madonna: ‘I Fall to The Floor’

Sam Smith has pretty much seen and done it all. With a fourth studio album arriving later this month, the singer and songwriter already boasts four Grammys, three BRITs, an Oscar and a Golden Globe, No. 1s around the globe and a James Bond theme. Though Smith still feels star struck when a pop diva walks into the room. “If I see Rihanna or Madonna, I fall to the floor,” Smith tells Jimmy Fallon, during an interview that aired Thursday night (Jan. 19). Add Lady Gaga to that starry list. Smith recounts the story of when they skipped school to watch Gaga’s...
Billboard

Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With a Little Help From Her Friend Jenny… From the Block

Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge made her TikTok debut on Thursday (Jan. 19) with a little help from her Shotgun Wedding co-star. “Hi, this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do and I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like,” said Coolidge, decked out in a glittery black dress for the occasion. Related Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Balancing her Personal Life & Career: 'I Struggle At Times… 01/20/2023 The dramatic reading of the cultural touchstone began, “Don’t be fooled… by the rocks that I got,” White Lotus star Coolidge intoned with...
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Talks ‘PTSD’ Before Ben Affleck Wedding, Embracing ‘Bennifer’ Nickname on ‘Kimmel’

Jennifer Lopez stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) to plug her new rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. And while the movie starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel alongside Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, rocker Lenny Kravitz and Callie Hernandez looks very cute, let’s be honest, the real wedding Jimmy wanted to talk about was Bennifer’s take two. Kimmel congratulated the singer/actress/dancer on the six month anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to actor Ben Affleck as JLo unfolded the tangled tale of how she and Affleck finally made it to the aisle after months of angst and agita. “We were...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Here’s Why Sadie Sink Thought Working With Taylor Swift on ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ Was ‘Bizarre’

Sadie Sink is used to acting alongside demogorgons and shadow monsters on Stranger Things, but it was working with Taylor Swift that she thought was “bizarre.” During her Wednesday (Jan. 18) appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 20-year-old star opened up about how she was scouted for the singer’s All Too Well short film, which Sink explained was one of the most unexpected roles she’s ever been offered. “I was a fan of hers before,” she recalled. “Her team reached out and I guess she had me in mind for this video. I said, ‘Yes, of course.'” When asked by...
Billboard

8 Best Moments From Drake’s SiriusXM Show at New York’s Apollo Theater

“I’d like to take you on a little journey tonight, if that’s ok?,” Drake asked onstage at the Apollo Theater on Saturday (Jan. 21). After two postponements last fall, the Toronto superstar finally graced the stage at the legendary Harlem venue on Saturday night for his first of two shows there this weekend. In partnership with SiriusXM and his radio show Sound 42, the concert was originally meant to take place on Friday (Nov. 11) but was moved to early December to mourn Takeoff whose untimely death occurred a little over a week prior. The show was then delayed again due...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’ Gave Diane Keaton a ‘Reason to Dance In My Own Backyard!’

It’s safe to say Diane Keaton is a fan of Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers.” On Friday (Jan. 20), the actress decided to take herself dancing to the anthem on social media. “@mileycyrus YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” the Academy Award winner captioned her Instagram post, which shows her jumping into the grass and getting down as Cyrus’ voice sings, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I...
Billboard

Lizzo Jams Out to SZA While Showing Off Cute Yitty Set

Lizzo is heading into the weekend feeling comfy and cute. The “Good as Hell” singer took to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 20) to show off a white bra and underwear set from her Yitty shapewear line, posing at different angles to the tune of SZA’s Travis Scott collaboration, “Open Arms,” off her Billboard 200 chart topping album SOS. “Been wanting to show more bellybutton lately,” Lizzo captioned the clip, in which she does, indeed, show her belly button. It’s hardly the first time Lizzo has shown love for her longtime pal SZA. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner teased her Lizzo: Live...
Billboard

GOT7’s Jinyoung Releases Long-Awaited Solo Album: Watch Sweet New Single ‘Cotton Candy’

GOT7 are barrier-breakers for K-pop artists on the charts and the Korean industry at large, so it’s an occasion whenever one of its members releases new music. Finally, the last member of the septet has released his first solo album after more than a decade on the scene. Jan. 18 marks the release of Jinyoung’s debut solo album Chapter 0: WITH, the singer-actor’s first full music project. While the 28-year-old introduced himself to the world via acting and singing in 2012, and continued to juggle both careers performing as a member of GOT7 and starring in various TV and movies, the five-track...
Billboard

Beyonce Duets With Blue Ivy at Private Dubai Concert

Beyoncé‘s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined her mom onstage in Dubai on Saturday (Jan. 21), entering to loud applause for “Brown Skin Girl.” “Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Beyoncé said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was in attendance at the event taking place at the city’s new luxurious hotel, The Atlantis Royal. The star put on a nearly 75-minute performance at the invite-only event. “Brown Skin Girl” is Blue Ivy’s Grammy-winning collaboration with her mother; its video won the best music video award last year....
Billboard

Ariana Grande Had the Perfect Response to Criticism She ‘Isn’t a Singer Anymore’

Ariana Grande had a wicked good response to criticism she’s been receiving in the past few months. Since being cast in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, the 29-year-old pop star has been open about wanting to dedicate her time to portraying Glinda the Good Witch — something that’s upset some fans who’ve been waiting since 2020’s Positions for new music from her. Some have even complained that Grande is no longer a singer now that she’s been shooting the films (while still focusing on rolling out products for her R.E.M. beauty company). But in...
Billboard

Fall Out Boy Perform ‘Love From the Other Side’ on ‘Kimmel’ as Trio Following Joe Trohman’s Hiatus Announcement

Hours after co-founder guitarist Joe Trohman announced that he was taking an indefinite hiatus from Fall Out Boy due to mental health issues, the group performed as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 18). The band, with singer Patrick Stump playing lead guitar, stormed the stage foe the live debut of “Love From the Other Side,” the first single from their upcoming eighth album, So Much (For) Stardust (March 24). The song began with just Stump and drummer Andy Hurley bashing away on stage as bassist Pete Wentz robotically strolled through the Kimmel backstage area followed by...
Billboard

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo & Name of Their New Baby Girl: ‘We Are In Bliss’

Four days after Billboard confirmed that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had welcomed their third child together on Friday (Jan. 13), the couple has now publicly shared details about their new baby girl — including her adorable name — for the first time. In a sweet post on Teigen’s Instagram account, the model shared a photo of 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles holding their newborn sister, who is wrapped in a fuzzy white blanket. “She’s here!” the cookbook author captioned the photo. “Esti Maxine Stephens.” “The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the Cravings founder...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy