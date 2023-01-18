Read full article on original website
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
mprnews.org
Largest Minneapolis homeless encampment, site of recent homicide, is torn down
Crews of state and county workers spent hours clearing a large tent encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, forcing out those who’d been staying there for months. The sprawling camp in Cedar-Riverside near 15th Ave. S and Sixth St. S had more than 80 tents at the time of eviction. Notably, it was recently equipped with portable toilets after City Council Member Jamal Osman and his staff pleaded for almost two months for state and city government to provide them.
Law enforcement agencies around Minnesota tap Hennepin County’s facial recognition software
WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports law enforcement agencies around Minnesota are turning to help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s controversial facial recognition technology. The agency is the only one in the state with such technology, and Minneapolis has banned the use of it due to concerns.
fox9.com
One injured during shooting at Brooklyn Park bowling alley
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park over the weekend. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside a bowling alley on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Once on the scene, officers found someone outside the building who had been shot in the leg.
fox9.com
Officials: Suspect who shot teen at St. Paul rec center is a city employee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting a teen boy in the head at a St. Paul rec center on Wednesday afternoon is a city employee who worked at the center, city officials said Thursday. Police swarmed the Jimmy Lee Rec Center off Lexington Avenue North, along with...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
fox9.com
Man arrested after shots fired, standoff at Minnetonka apartment complex
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of firing dozens of rounds outside a Minnetonka apartment on Saturday. A city spokesperson said police responded to a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 10200 block of West 34th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Investigators believe the man fired 30-40 rounds into the air, but the exact number is unknown.
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
Minneapolis Has "One Of The Ugliest Buildings" In The U.S
You Will Be Surprised Which Building These People "Threw Under The Bus"
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT closes Cedar-Riverside homeless encampment in Minneapolis
With a day's notice to vacate, the homeless occupants of the Samatar Crossing encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood packed their belongings in garbage bags and evacuated the snowy clearing overlooking Interstate 94 where many had lived for months. The encampment was located on Minnesota Department of Transportation land adjacent to...
Sprinkler funding now secured for all public housing high-rises in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a little more than three years since the fatal fire at Hiawatha Towers in Minneapolis' Cedar Riverside neighborhood. Five people died in that public housing building the day before Thanksgiving, 2019, and state authorities later determined that their lives could have been saved had sprinklers been installed.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
fox9.com
Driver arrested after police chase, driving wrong way on highway in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle after leading police on a chase and driving the wrong way on a highway in Brooklyn Center, according to authorities. The chase began Thursday evening after deputies with the Minnesota State Patrol pursued the driver...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Authorities identify 15-year-old killed in north Minneapolis shooting
Authorities have identified the 15-year-old boy who died in north Minneapolis last week after apparently being shot while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy died of a gunshot wound the chest. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
fox9.com
Black entrepreneurs prepare for unique day of Capitol access
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - Black entrepreneurs are getting a unique opportunity to lobby state legislators early next month. The handwritten "Closed" sign at the MinnyRow Market in Hopkins marks the end of a dream for Dana Smith and her husband. She’ll have a chance to talk about the...
