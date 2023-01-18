ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Largest Minneapolis homeless encampment, site of recent homicide, is torn down

Crews of state and county workers spent hours clearing a large tent encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, forcing out those who’d been staying there for months. The sprawling camp in Cedar-Riverside near 15th Ave. S and Sixth St. S had more than 80 tents at the time of eviction. Notably, it was recently equipped with portable toilets after City Council Member Jamal Osman and his staff pleaded for almost two months for state and city government to provide them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

One injured during shooting at Brooklyn Park bowling alley

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park over the weekend. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside a bowling alley on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Once on the scene, officers found someone outside the building who had been shot in the leg.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
FOX 28 Spokane

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
HAM LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Man arrested after shots fired, standoff at Minnetonka apartment complex

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of firing dozens of rounds outside a Minnetonka apartment on Saturday. A city spokesperson said police responded to a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 10200 block of West 34th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Investigators believe the man fired 30-40 rounds into the air, but the exact number is unknown.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
COON RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season

(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT closes Cedar-Riverside homeless encampment in Minneapolis

With a day's notice to vacate, the homeless occupants of the Samatar Crossing encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood packed their belongings in garbage bags and evacuated the snowy clearing overlooking Interstate 94 where many had lived for months. The encampment was located on Minnesota Department of Transportation land adjacent to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Black entrepreneurs prepare for unique day of Capitol access

St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - Black entrepreneurs are getting a unique opportunity to lobby state legislators early next month. The handwritten "Closed" sign at the MinnyRow Market in Hopkins marks the end of a dream for Dana Smith and her husband. She’ll have a chance to talk about the...
HOPKINS, MN

