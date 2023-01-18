Mahaffey is an idiot. This Mom is worried for a reason- for both her daughter and younger siblings! I hope this Mamma and child get help despite this backward system
It is so sad to hear people that are begging for help and they are being turned away. We wait too long for interventions. When a parent says they need help with their child's mental status we need to listen.
York county here: been searching for mental health services for my kids and myself as we suffer from anxiety and depression. our doctor tells us there is no help available and any that is, is so backlogged that we probably wouldn't get in to see anyone for a very long time. so, he prescribes loads of meds that DO NOTHING!! Our system is broken. and they wonder why people are becoming more violent!
