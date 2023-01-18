ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Jolene Gagne
3d ago

Mahaffey is an idiot. This Mom is worried for a reason- for both her daughter and younger siblings! I hope this Mamma and child get help despite this backward system

7
Lisa Gomez
3d ago

It is so sad to hear people that are begging for help and they are being turned away. We wait too long for interventions. When a parent says they need help with their child's mental status we need to listen.

4
Zephyr 88
3d ago

York county here: been searching for mental health services for my kids and myself as we suffer from anxiety and depression. our doctor tells us there is no help available and any that is, is so backlogged that we probably wouldn't get in to see anyone for a very long time. so, he prescribes loads of meds that DO NOTHING!! Our system is broken. and they wonder why people are becoming more violent!

4
wabi.tv

Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Proposal would restrict pets in cars in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Maine Monitor

Washington County bill proposals range from offshore wind to child welfare issues

Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues. Photo by Andrew Howard. Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues, from banning offshore wind turbines in the state, to healthcare and child welfare concerns, to not allowing those younger than the age of 5 to shoot a deer. In addition, a tribal sovereignty bill is expected to be considered during this session, after stalling during the last legislature.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future

Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services

After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine students will take a new standardized test this spring

Maine students will take a new standardized test beginning this spring. State assessments were initially paused about three years ago because of COVID-19 disruptions. And in recent years, the state used the NWEA Map Growth test as an emergency tool. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the new test will...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine to ban TikTok on some Maine state-issued devices next month

AUGUSTA, Maine — The social media app TikTok will soon be banned from some state-owned devices in Maine. Maine's Office of Information Technology issued a directive for all state-owned mobile phones and tablets within the executive branch, as well as devices connected to state equipment or systems. The directive...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Piscataquis Sheriff’s office operating at full strength

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY– At a time when so many law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill their ranks, there’s one organization that continues to operate at full strength. Piscataquis County is one of the places where deputies enjoy a close relationship with the people they serve. The sheriff thinks...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME

