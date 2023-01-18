Read full article on original website
dementia Joe biden
3d ago
I am not a veteran and I have never been in the military. it breaks my heart to hear this. 💔 I love our veterans and would love to come down and do some volunteer work. I am not far from fonda.
Reply
2
Related
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Fake Money Found in Fulton County, How to Spot the Difference
In a time when inflation is at an all time high, the last thing the American economy needs is the circulation of fake money. In June of 2022, a man attempted to use counterfeit money at a Cortlandville Kwik Fill. Recently, another upstate New York area has seen similar shady activity:
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
Man arrested after attacking cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
On Thursday, Glens Falls Police arrested a New Jersey man who was found damaging vehicles in a hospital parking lot with a machete. The case began earlier that day, with a report of unsafe operation of a vehicle on the Northway, later tied to a hit-and-run crash.
Deputies looking for missing Canajoharie man
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health […]
WNYT
Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting
Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
Suspect In East Greenbush Cold Case Killing Takes Own Life As Police Close In, DA Says
Nearly 30 years after an elderly New York woman was found bludgeoned to death inside her apartment, the cold case has finally been solved. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that Jeremiah James Guyette had been identified as the sole suspect in the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins.
WNYT
Schenectady teen arrested for forged check
A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
New director of emergency services in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announces the appointment of Jeffery Kaczor to serve as the county’s Director of Emergency Services on January 19. Kaczor has been in the department for 12 years and will succeed Rick Sager, whose term expired at the end of 2022.
Schenectady man arrested after car chase
State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.
Watervliet drunk driver crashes into utility pole, flees on foot
An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County
Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
WNYT
Albany man accused of neglecting dog
A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs man arrested on drug charge
A Saratoga Springs man is under arrest after police say he had more than six pounds of illegal cannabis in his car. Police say 21-year-old Nahissah Tatsey was pulled over in Malta for a traffic violation when they found the cannabis. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Comments / 2