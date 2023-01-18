Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

