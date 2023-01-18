ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

dementia Joe biden
3d ago

I am not a veteran and I have never been in the military. it breaks my heart to hear this. 💔 I love our veterans and would love to come down and do some volunteer work. I am not far from fonda.

NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Deputies looking for missing Canajoharie man

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health […]
CANAJOHARIE, NY
WNYT

Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting

Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
TROY, NY
columbiapaper.com

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen arrested for forged check

A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of neglecting dog

A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs man arrested on drug charge

A Saratoga Springs man is under arrest after police say he had more than six pounds of illegal cannabis in his car. Police say 21-year-old Nahissah Tatsey was pulled over in Malta for a traffic violation when they found the cannabis. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

