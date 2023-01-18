ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Mount Lemmon reopens, Ski Valley stays closed

By Marcos Icahuate, Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqT2T_0kJMeFeh00

The road up Mount Lemmon has reopened with restrictions, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While previously closed down to weather conditions , Mount Lemmon roads are open once again to vehicles with four-wheel-drive or chains.

Drivers are advised to watch for ice.

Tucsonans were expecting Ski Valley to be open Wednesday, but officials closed it due to weather. It recently got about 24 inches of snow.

Ski Valley officials announced Wednesday afternoon they plan on reopening Thursday, Jan. 19.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Roads closed due to flooding in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed several roads due to flooding. ⋅ Limberlost Rd east of Homstead Ave at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Soldier Trail north of Limberlost Rd at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Fort Lowell east of Showdown Pl at Agua...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warnings remain in place through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings this weekend with widespread sub-freezing low temperatures. Another storm system will drop over Arizona Monday reinforcing the cold air in place and possibly generating a few rain and snow showers across areas east of Tucson. After a rather cold Tuesday, temperatures are expected to moderate the remainder of next week with no significant precipitation expected at this time.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crashes at Craycroft, Kolb roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of I-10 are open again after being closed because of crashes at two locations south of Tucson Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT said the first closure happened after a crash at milepost 268 shortly before 11:30...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: Arizona and snow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Firefighters battle Tucson house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a collision in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Craycroft Road and Grant Road after a crash between two vehicles was reported in the area.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Action Night: Freeze Warning in effect in Pima, Pinal counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Night Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 18-19, because of freezing temperatures in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of Pima and Pinal counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
xpopress.com

RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show - Oracle Rd. 2023 - Early Open

Wholesale Pre-show dates January 21 - February 4 in Metal Building, 3 dealers. Jeanne's Rock Shop (Miracle Breeze Building) January 21- February 11th, 2023. January 21 - February 11, 2023 (TENT SHOW) Daily 10 am - 6 pm. Final day 10 am - 4 pm (Feb. 11, 2023) The RMGM...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm that soaked the Tucson area from Sunday to Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, resulted in many closed roads and several water rescues. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch fire districts responded to a rescue of multiple people near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday morning. Three people and two dogs were rescued, and are expected to be OK, according to information from Golder Ranch FD.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is coming under fire from organizations that serve the area’s homeless population. One local organization claims the city is planning to sweep out the homeless population just before one of the area biggest annual events. According to Zaira Livier,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy