Mount Lemmon reopens, Ski Valley stays closed

The road up Mount Lemmon has reopened with restrictions, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While previously closed down to weather conditions , Mount Lemmon roads are open once again to vehicles with four-wheel-drive or chains.

Drivers are advised to watch for ice.

Tucsonans were expecting Ski Valley to be open Wednesday, but officials closed it due to weather. It recently got about 24 inches of snow.

Ski Valley officials announced Wednesday afternoon they plan on reopening Thursday, Jan. 19.

——-

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

