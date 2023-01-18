Silverthorne pledges support for local nonprofits with nearly $88,000 in cash and in-kind services in 2023

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923. On Friday, there were 15 box cars on the ore spurs at the depot, loading or loaded with ore ready for shipment. The cars were loaded as follows: eight cars loaded with zinc-blended concentrates and five cars of lead-iron concentrates from the Wellington Mines company’s property, with two cars loaded with silver ore from the “Hick’s property’ lease on Gibson Hill.

