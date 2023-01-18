ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington to consider purchase of Thermo Fisher building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering a purchase of the Thermo Fisher (formerly PPD) building in downtown Wilmington. At its Jan. 24 meeting, the City Council is scheduled to consider providing a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchasing the 12.5-acre campus. The deposit...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

ILM saw record number of passengers in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) set a new record by serving 1,086,245 passengers in 2022. Four airlines provided air service at ILM in 2022 - American, Avelo, Delta, and United. “We’re thrilled passengers chose to FLY ILM, resulting in a record year. Heading into 2023, we have...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

UNCW researchers awarded national grant to study coastal ecosystems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A research team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been awarded a $400,000 grant to study underwater ecosystems and habitats along the east coast. Dr. Jessie Jarvis and Dr. Stephanie Kamel at the UNCW Center for Marine Science received the National Estuarine Research Reserve...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington. “The city for the last 14 years has been doing a significant amount of assessment on their space needs,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. Saffo said they’ve considered updating their building on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Keep an eye on your catalytic converter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office announces recipient of MacAlpine award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Sergeant William “Billy” Montjoy has been named as this year’s recipient of the Captain David E. MacAlpine Award, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced this week. First Sergeant Montjoy has served with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and is in...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160 people...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27. “As police chief, Brinkley is charged with oversight of the UNCW Police Department, including a staff of more than 40 professionals dedicated to campus safety and security. UPD serves and protects a community of more than 17,800 students and 2,500 faculty and staff,” said UNCW in a press release.
WILMINGTON, NC

