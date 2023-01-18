ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Reminds Investors to Maintain a Diversified Portfolio

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. “I can’t say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder,” he said.
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Chicago

Levi Strauss Beats Estimates, Offers Upbeat Guidance for Fiscal Year

Levi Strauss earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. The company also saw a 2% drop in direct to consumer sales after at least a year of growth. The company plans to open around 100 stores across Europe after shuttering nearly every shop in...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NBC Chicago

Tesla Reports Record Revenue and Beats on Earnings

Tesla just reported fourth-quarter earnings for 2022 including revenue of $24.32 billion, and earnings per share of $1.19. Automotive revenue amounted to $21.3 billion in the three months ending 2022, and included $324 million of deferred revenue related to the company's driver assistance systems. Automotive gross margins came in at...
NBC Chicago

IBM Tops Revenue Estimates, Says It Will Cut 3,900 Jobs

IBM managed to avoid posting a revenue decline. The company plans to cut about 3,900 jobs, or 1.5% of its workforce. IBM reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that topped analysts' estimates, driven by higher-than-expected growth in the company's software and infrastructure segments. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: $3.60 per...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

