S&P 500 Futures Are Up Slightly as Investors Weigh Latest Corporate Earnings
S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.13%. Futures tied to the Dow lost 8 points, or less than 0.1%. A smattering...
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. News Corp, Fox — News Corp rallied 5.68%, while Fox news gained 2.51%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. AT&T — The telecommunications giant rallied 6.58% after reporting more wireless subscribers than expected for the...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NYSE Says It Will Cancel Some Early Trades After Technical Issue Led to Halts for Over 200 Stocks
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Lyft — The ride-sharing app's stock lost 0.7% following an upgrade to overweight from sector weight by KeyBanc. The firm said cost-saving strategies such as layoffs and stabilizing demand could help the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond — The...
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors to Maintain a Diversified Portfolio
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. “I can’t say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder,” he said.
Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Levi Strauss Beats Estimates, Offers Upbeat Guidance for Fiscal Year
Levi Strauss earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. The company also saw a 2% drop in direct to consumer sales after at least a year of growth. The company plans to open around 100 stores across Europe after shuttering nearly every shop in...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Tesla, Chevron, ServiceNow, Levi Strauss, IBM and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. Tesla — Shares rose 0.4% in volatile trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter that beat analyst expectations. However, Tesla's gross margins came in at the lowest levels in the past five quarters. Chevron...
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
Tesla Reports Record Revenue and Beats on Earnings
Tesla just reported fourth-quarter earnings for 2022 including revenue of $24.32 billion, and earnings per share of $1.19. Automotive revenue amounted to $21.3 billion in the three months ending 2022, and included $324 million of deferred revenue related to the company's driver assistance systems. Automotive gross margins came in at...
IBM Tops Revenue Estimates, Says It Will Cut 3,900 Jobs
IBM managed to avoid posting a revenue decline. The company plans to cut about 3,900 jobs, or 1.5% of its workforce. IBM reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that topped analysts' estimates, driven by higher-than-expected growth in the company's software and infrastructure segments. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: $3.60 per...
China's Covid Wave Drives Up Consumer Interest in Insurance After Health System Shortfalls
Chinese consumers prioritize their health, especially insurance, much more after the pandemic, an Oliver Wyman survey found. December's Covid wave revealed the gap between China's public health system and the country's global economic heft as second only to the U.S. Extreme pressure on public hospitals — including lack of capacity...
With a Possible Recession Looming, Here's How to Decide If You Should to Go Back to School
With a possible recession looming, going back to school is often considered a good way to boost your career prospects and earnings potential. But inflation and higher interest rates are complicating the usual return on the investment equation. An economic downturn usually sparks a renewed interest in picking up new...
