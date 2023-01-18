ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Several Chicago-Area Businesses Hurt By Lack of Snow

The lack of flurries this winter is tough on some businesses. A year ago today, Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove was cold, icy and bustling with people---several inches of snow grazed its hills. With a milder winter, there are patches of greenery and the lack of snow comes...
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Ramblers Win Over Saint Bonaventure: 3 Observations

Ramblers win over Saint Bonaventure: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a lengthy skid, the Loyola Ramblers finally captured their first win in Atlantic 10 conference play, defeating the Bonnies of Saint Bonaventure by a score of 67-55. The victory now moves them to 7-12 (1-6 A10) as they shake a huge weight off their shoulders. Here are three observations from the win:
3 Pedestrians Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in River North

Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck three pedestrians after causing a crash with a second vehicle Saturday evening in the River North neighborhood, authorities said. The crash was reported at around 8:16 p.m. at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. According to authorities, a man...
