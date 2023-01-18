Read full article on original website
Piece Pizza, PAWS Chicago Collaborate in ‘Slice to Meet You' Campaign
It’s an innovative way to call attention to overlooked dogs at PAWS Chicago. The shelter is partnering with Piece Pizza on North Avenue to help find homes for their long term dogs. “It’s our way of giving back and is something that’s part of our mission," Piece Pizza co-owner...
Several Chicago-Area Businesses Hurt By Lack of Snow
The lack of flurries this winter is tough on some businesses. A year ago today, Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove was cold, icy and bustling with people---several inches of snow grazed its hills. With a milder winter, there are patches of greenery and the lack of snow comes...
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
Video Shows Audience Help Suburban Cheer Group Finish Routine After Music Stops
A major technical issue at a cheerleading competition in the west suburbs quickly turned into a heartwarming moment of collaboration after the speakers cut out the music near the beginning of West Chicago's performance. Just seconds into West Chicago's performance at a conference-wide competition held at an Elgin high school,...
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Dies at 68 After Long Cancer Battle
Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer, officials at WXRT said Sunday morning. WXRT's Terri Hemmert revealed in a statement that Brehmer had passed away early Sunday morning. "It is with a heavy heart that we must...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Offense Continues to Roll in Win for Blues
10 observations: Hawks offense continues to roll in win for Blues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Jaxson Stauber made his...
Lou Malnati's Giving Out Free Pizza For Answering Survey on Favorite Thin-Crust Slice
Are you an "innie" or an "outie"? We're talking about square-cut pizza slices, not belly buttons. Lou Malnati's wants to know what your favorite slice of a thin-crust Chicago pie is, with the first 1,000 respondents to answer winning two Lou Malnati's thin-crust pizzas and a bonus Lou's legendary deep dish pizza.
Report: Hawks' Kane and Toews Decisions to Come in ‘Mid-February'
Report: Kane, Toews decisions to come 'mid-February' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new report on the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews future came to the surface during the Blackhawks' impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on the road, which resulted in 5-3. “This conversation goes back six or seven...
Chicago's All-Time Record Low Temperature Was Recorded 38 Years Ago Today
As the Chicago area continues a mild start to 2023 after a frigid holiday season, Friday's date serves as a reminder of just how cold it could be in the Windy City. On this date in 1985, a blisteringly cold temperature of -27 degrees was recorded at O'Hare International Airport, serving as Chicago's all-time record low temperature.
Light Snow Expected in Chicago Area Through Early Afternoon, With More Possible This Week
Most residents in the Chicago area woke up to a somewhat unfamiliar sight on Sunday, as light snow continues to fall around the area, but more could potentially be in the forecast for midweek. According to the National Weather Service, Sunday’s snow has caused nearly one inch of accumulation at...
Father Pleads for Answers After ‘Fun-Loving' Son Shot in Back of the Yards
A Chicago father expressed outrage and is left seeking answers after his son with developmental disabilities was shot while standing at a bus stop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday. Phillip Rega tells NBC 5 that his son faces a long recovery after the shooting, which occurred...
Ramblers Win Over Saint Bonaventure: 3 Observations
Ramblers win over Saint Bonaventure: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a lengthy skid, the Loyola Ramblers finally captured their first win in Atlantic 10 conference play, defeating the Bonnies of Saint Bonaventure by a score of 67-55. The victory now moves them to 7-12 (1-6 A10) as they shake a huge weight off their shoulders. Here are three observations from the win:
Lightfoot Paints Rosy View of Future in 1st TV Debate — But 8 Rivals Slam Thorny Past
A crime-ridden metropolis in desperate need of an overhaul as taxpayers and business owners flee — or a city emerging from the pandemic with promising investments and a plan for improved public safety?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a view of Chicago that often diverged from the versions offered up...
In Load Management Era, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Set to Hit Milestone
Durable DeRozan set to play in 1,000th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next time DeMar DeRozan takes the court---and it’s an extremely safe bet that’s for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks---he will play his 1,000th career game. “Really?” DeRozan said. “Wow,...
Jose Abreu on Astros Journey: ‘I'm Now Starting a New Process'
Jose Abreu: 'I'm now starting a new process' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost a "franchise icon," as Rick Hahn described Jose Abreu, when he opted to sign with the reigning World Series champions this offseason. Abreu, who played nine seasons with the South Side, signed...
How Each of Chicago's 9 Mayoral Candidates Say They Would Address Crime, Public Safety
As the Chicago Mayoral election draws near, the crowded field of nine candidates, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took the stage Thursday for their first televised debate and sparred for 90 minutes over a number of issues, ranging from migrants bussed to the city, to youth mental health services, to a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights.
Fran Lloyd Wright Home Listed in Oak Park — and It Already Has 2 Price Drops
A home built by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park is on the market and, in some good news for potential buyers, it has already seen multiple price drops. The "historical gem" at 404 Home Ave. in Oak Park remains "all original," according to...
Mother Speaks Out After Teen Attacked by Robbers While Working at Chicago Burger King
A mother is demanding action to reduce crime in Chicago after her teenage daughter was attacked by armed robbers while working at a Burger King in the Hegewisch neighborhood. Ana Mota told NBC 5 her 17-year-old daughter and a co-worker were held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed during a robbery Jan. 14 at the Burger King near Brainard and Burnham avenues.
3 Pedestrians Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in River North
Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck three pedestrians after causing a crash with a second vehicle Saturday evening in the River North neighborhood, authorities said. The crash was reported at around 8:16 p.m. at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. According to authorities, a man...
