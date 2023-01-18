ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde commanding officer relieved due to 'loss of confidence,' Navy says

NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde was relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, the Navy announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen assumed command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock in August 2022. He will be temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Force Atlantic, also in Norfolk.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
