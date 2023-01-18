Read full article on original website
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde commanding officer relieved due to 'loss of confidence,' Navy says
NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde was relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, the Navy announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen assumed command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock in August 2022. He will be temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Force Atlantic, also in Norfolk.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
Virginia lawmaker proposes waiting period for gun purchases in wake of Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s been two months since a Walmart employee opened fire inside a store in Chesapeake, killing six of his coworkers. Now, some Virginia lawmakers are proposing bills to curb gun violence in the state. Delegate Cliff Hayes, who represents the area where the shooting took place, is one of them.
Virginia lawmaker seeks funding for security renovations at Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two weeks after police say a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a Virginia delegate wants to make changes to Richneck Elementary School. Del. Mike Mullin (D-Virginia, 93rd District) introduced a budget amendment for $8 million to support security renovations at two Newport News schools. “I have...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Warner, Kaine push for security improvements at Norfolk federal courthouse
NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are pushing for safety upgrades at two federal courthouses in Virginia. The senators say both the Danville Courthouse and the Walter E. Hoffman U.S. Courthouse in Norfolk suffer from "serious security vulnerabilities." U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Jennifer...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach family celebrates Korean New Year with launch of new restaurant
Sushi Mama, a Korean family owned restaurant, held a grand opening Saturday. The occasion marks 20 years since the Shin family moved to the United States.
Virginia Aquarium planning a roughly $250M expansion
New exhibit space, new animals and a new way to enter the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center are all part of initial plans to expand the longtime attraction at the Oceanfront.
Sentara's new remote cameras aim to enhance safety protections for patients
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is expanding a new technology in Virginia and North Carolina. Next week, new remote cameras will help doctors, nurses and patients at Sentara Healthcare. “I wish when my mother had a stroke and she was in Norfolk General -- I wish we had...
WAVY News 10
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Gaskill, who grew up in the Bow Creek section of Virginia Beach, spent countless hours with his dad, Joe Sr., restoring a beloved 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. “It was a five-year restoration to bring it back to its original state,” Gaskill said. “We...
Firefighter injured following residential fire on Westerly Dr. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.
13newsnow.com
Part of 1st View Street in Norfolk to close, making way for HRBT expansion project
1st View Street under the I-64 bridge will close as early as January 26. City officials said the closure will last until the summer.
Raising national debt ceiling may impact Hampton Roads residents: ODU economist
We checked in with Old Dominion University economist Bob McNabb about how the national debt ceiling will impact our pocketbooks in Hampton Roads, specifically for military workers and families.
Coast Guard to hold public hearing on Spirit of Norfolk fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the vessel's final trip after the fire on June 12, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard and The National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation into the Spirit of Norfolk fire, and a public hearing phase is set to begin next week.
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Portsmouth city leader says change is needed after third homicide in three weeks
A man died after a shooting last night in Portsmouth on Town Pointe Road, making this the third homicide in the city since the beginning of 2023.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth bustling for charity ahead of grand opening to general public
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just days away from the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and the wins are already coming. Scores of invited guests filed into the $340 million facility for the very first time Thursday night. It was for the first of two installments of invitation-only charity test-run...
