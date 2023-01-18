Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Man shot & killed by off-duty Miami-Dade police officer in Homestead
Homestead, FLA – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot a man dead in the parking lot of a Homestead shopping center on Saturday evening. Video later posted online showed the incident. In the video, originally posted on a community Instagram page, a security guard can be seen telling another...
Click10.com
BSO deputy injured after slamming vehicle into pole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a pole. Officials said it happened Saturday morning in Pompano Beach near northwest 3rd Avenue and west Sample Road. The deputy was responding to an emergency when she lost control of her car...
Click10.com
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward County hosting ‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ event in Coconut Creek
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County announced that they are hosting the show “Mutts Gone Nuts” in Coconut Creek. Two shows will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Township Center for the Performing Arts. The dogs that...
Click10.com
Shootings on South Florida highways have drivers questioning how safe they are
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – There has been more and more gun violence on South Florida’s roadways. Questions are being asked of local law enforcement and what authorities are doing to protect drivers and catch the dangerous individuals who are making the roads unsafe. Local 10 News has covered...
Click10.com
Police: Woman burned in fiery crash with Miami-Dade detective
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman was hurt in a fiery two-car crash involving a Miami-Dade police detective in Miami Gardens Friday morning, according to police. The crash happened in the early morning hours at Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street. Police said the detective was driving his or...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in trial of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ in Miami-Dade County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for Robert Koehler, known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” in Miami-Dade County. Koehler was arrested last year in connection with cold cases from the 1980s. He is charged in cases in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The only victim who...
Click10.com
Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
Click10.com
Postal carrier robbed of mailbox keys in Miramar, police say
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed of her mailbox keys on Friday. The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. According to Miramar police, the letter carrier was delivering mail when a small vehicle pulled up and...
Click10.com
Suspicious boxes force closure of Terminal D at Miami International Airport
MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police have cleared the scene at Miami International Airport after airport operations K9s gave an alert to two suspicious boxes just after 8 a.m. on Friday, according to police. As a precaution, MIA’s arrivals and departures levels between doors 1 through 3 and the TSA...
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows vandal targeting Miami Lakes church
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a vandal was caught on camera targeting a church in Miami Lakes. Church leaders released surveillance video Thursday of a man throwing a rock through the church window and then running away. Authorities said the incident happened at Our Lady of...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
Click10.com
South Florida teacher behind bars for allegedly bringing gun, knife to school
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher at a Palm Beach County high school remains behind bars after allegedly bringing a gun and a knife to school. Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested on Thursday after the weapons were found at Royal Palm Beach Community High. According to an arrest...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines investigation occurring near elementary school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police confirmed they are working an investigation Thursday afternoon near an elementary school. According to a tweet posted by the police department, Lakeside Elementary, located at 900 NW 136th Ave., was placed “on Secure as a precautionary measure.”. Police said there were...
Click10.com
Video shows man stealing wigs from Oakland Park beauty store, pepper spraying employees
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise in Oakland Park and pepper spraying employees, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, detectives responded to a...
Click10.com
Passenger injured after Uber driver involved in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after an Uber driver was involved in a wrong-way crash that left one passenger injured in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway exit ramp near Southwest 40th Street and Bird Road. Police...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
Click10.com
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed over possible structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Top floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed off Friday afternoon as a precaution at the request of Broward County officials possibly over structural concerns. On Thursday evening, Broward County Administration was notified by facilities management that there were potential structural issues in the...
Click10.com
Police: Fort Lauderdale man facing DUI charges after racing, fleeing from police in Margate
MARGATE. Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Thursday morning after racing other vehicles and then fleeing from police while driving under the influence, authorities said. Margate police said Jason Decilian, 21, was speeding in a Chevy Camaro, around 3 a.m. near 100 State Road 7 and Atlantic...
Comments / 0