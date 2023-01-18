ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Man shot & killed by off-duty Miami-Dade police officer in Homestead

Homestead, FLA – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot a man dead in the parking lot of a Homestead shopping center on Saturday evening. Video later posted online showed the incident. In the video, originally posted on a community Instagram page, a security guard can be seen telling another...
HOMESTEAD, FL
BSO deputy injured after slamming vehicle into pole

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a pole. Officials said it happened Saturday morning in Pompano Beach near northwest 3rd Avenue and west Sample Road. The deputy was responding to an emergency when she lost control of her car...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
MIAMI, FL
Police: Woman burned in fiery crash with Miami-Dade detective

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman was hurt in a fiery two-car crash involving a Miami-Dade police detective in Miami Gardens Friday morning, according to police. The crash happened in the early morning hours at Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street. Police said the detective was driving his or...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Postal carrier robbed of mailbox keys in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed of her mailbox keys on Friday. The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. According to Miramar police, the letter carrier was delivering mail when a small vehicle pulled up and...
MIRAMAR, FL
Suspicious boxes force closure of Terminal D at Miami International Airport

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police have cleared the scene at Miami International Airport after airport operations K9s gave an alert to two suspicious boxes just after 8 a.m. on Friday, according to police. As a precaution, MIA’s arrivals and departures levels between doors 1 through 3 and the TSA...
MIAMI, FL
Surveillance video shows vandal targeting Miami Lakes church

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a vandal was caught on camera targeting a church in Miami Lakes. Church leaders released surveillance video Thursday of a man throwing a rock through the church window and then running away. Authorities said the incident happened at Our Lady of...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Pembroke Pines investigation occurring near elementary school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police confirmed they are working an investigation Thursday afternoon near an elementary school. According to a tweet posted by the police department, Lakeside Elementary, located at 900 NW 136th Ave., was placed “on Secure as a precautionary measure.”. Police said there were...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

