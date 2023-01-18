ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Metal detectors may not be a cure all for school shootings

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student was found with a gun at B.C. Rain High School. That happened on Tuesday, and it has folks wondering if more security measures are needed and which measures would be effective. I took those questions to a researcher who spent a lot of time looking into school safety. He says metal detectors alone may not be enough. He also says school shootings can be preventable.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
CHICKASAW, AL

