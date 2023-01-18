Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
Mobile man revoked bond under Aniah’s Law, accused of murder in Mississippi
The Mobile man who is being held without bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing on Thursday, faces a murder charge in Mississippi stemming from a parking lot shooting that occurred a few months before he allegedly shot four people at a downtown Mobile club and was a participant in a shooting at Walmart store on the I-65 Beltline.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest report reveals allegations against former Warrington Middle School dean
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Thirty-three-year-old Darreyel Laster is out on bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The Escambia County School District confirmed Thursday that Laster resigned from his role as the dean at Warrington middle school. The arrest report says that it started with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
utv44.com
Metal detectors may not be a cure all for school shootings
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student was found with a gun at B.C. Rain High School. That happened on Tuesday, and it has folks wondering if more security measures are needed and which measures would be effective. I took those questions to a researcher who spent a lot of time looking into school safety. He says metal detectors alone may not be enough. He also says school shootings can be preventable.
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
Mobile police vehicle hit while responding to crash: Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue
UPDATE 12:50 PM: A spokesman for ALEA sent us this update: We received the call around 1:17 am and have the time of the crash as 12:57 am. The crash is still under investigation. As of right now, we know MPD was in the area investigating another crash when an officer in his parked patrol […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearing reset for teen accused in deadly apartment shooting; defense attorney claims his client was followed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon is the man accused of killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands in front of the 61Ninety apartments on Girby Road. Dixon turned himself in shortly after the shooting Tuesday morning. Investigators say Hands died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
Alabama gun owners weigh in on state’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners are voicing their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without […]
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
utv44.com
Mobile area JROTC Cadets come together to clean up Oak Lawn Cemetery
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A local veterans cemetery that has recently fallen on hard times is looking a bit prouder, thanks to more than a hundred mobile county students who chose to get their hands dirty. Their mission?. Give back to those who have served our country by clipping,...
utv44.com
Real brains used to warn Mobile area students about irreversible drug use damage
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Area high school students are thinking differently about the impacts of vaping and drug use after attending a Drug Education Council workshop Thursday. That's because USA professor Dr. Jack Shelley-Tremblay used powerful props: actual human brains. He wants students to better understand the fragile nature of what's in their skull.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
