foxnebraska.com
NDOT says many factors go into closing major roadways due to winter storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Those traveling East with a destination to Grand Island were unable to get through due to the major winter storm. Semi trucks were stalled for hours, lining hope Thursday hoping to see the closure lifted. “There’s a lot of factors that go into closing an...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
foxnebraska.com
Lopers Go 1-2 at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team beat No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to both No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18, Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This was day two of the...
foxnebraska.com
Man dead following fiery crash in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a fiery crash in Nance County Tuesday night. According to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near North 370th Avenue, near Genoa. The sheriff’s office said...
foxnebraska.com
foxnebraska.com
No. 16 Lopers win another thriller 55-51
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 16th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team got 14 points and 10 rebounds from both Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool to get past Washburn, 55-51, Saturday afternoon in Topeka. Thanks to the snowstorm and a rare Wednesday night game, the...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man charged in stabbing
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife Tuesday. Francisco Duran-Rosales, 81, is charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an arrest affidavit, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police were...
foxnebraska.com
With local support, UNK opens new wrestling facility
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. What was once a swimming pool is now a top-notch training facility for one of the best wrestling programs in Division II. The University of Nebraska at Kearney opened the new Ron and Pam Blessing Wrestling Facility last month, giving...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Importance of blood donations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.
foxnebraska.com
National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
