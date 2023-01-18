ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
WTOP

NFL Playoff Glance

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Kansas City or Kansas City vs. Buffalo at Atlanta, 3:30 (CBS) Dallas/San Francisco winner at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) <. Copyright...
WTOP

Sports on TV for Monday, January 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U. ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St. FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France. 3 p.m. USA...
WTOP

Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of...
WTOP

Mancini can earn up to $21M over 2 years in Cubs contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini can earn up to $21 million in his two-year contract wth the Chicago Cubs based on escalators and bonuses for plate appearances. Mancini’s deal, finalized Friday, calls for $7 million salaries in each of the next two seasons. He has a conditional right to opt out after this season if he has 350 plate appearances.
