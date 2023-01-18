CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini can earn up to $21 million in his two-year contract wth the Chicago Cubs based on escalators and bonuses for plate appearances. Mancini’s deal, finalized Friday, calls for $7 million salaries in each of the next two seasons. He has a conditional right to opt out after this season if he has 350 plate appearances.

