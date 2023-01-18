ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levant, ME

City of Old Town hosts ‘Fire and Ice’ celebration

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town held it’s first ever Fire and Ice Celebration to raise money for different groups in the community and to remember the ice storm of ‘98. “Saw that as an opportunity to get people together in town in the middle of January have some fun, some food and fire. And hang out and have a good time,” said Director of Economic & Community Development in Old Town E.J. Roach.
OLD TOWN, ME
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
BANGOR, ME
UMaine PD searching for stolen campus bear statue

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a stolen bear statue from campus. We’re told they’re investigating two incidents that happened last fall. The first incident on November 20th happened just after midnight. Police say four men were seen on...
ORONO, ME
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story

In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
Food And Medicine holds annual meeting, discusses what’s to come

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Food AND Medicine, a nonprofit organization in Brewer, held their annual meeting Saturday. The meeting is both a celebration of the previous year, and a look at what’s to come for the group in their 21st year. Food AND Medicine, or FAM for short, works...
BREWER, ME
Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter

CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
WATERVILLE, ME
It’s ski season at Hermon Mountain Ski Area

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - What do you do with all this snow? Well, with Monday’s storm on the way, and plenty of accumulation this past week, a local winter attraction is making the most of the season. New Hermon Mountain Ski Area is open for business!. Whether you’re a...
HERMON, ME
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future

Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
MAINE STATE

