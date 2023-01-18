Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
wabi.tv
Maine China Network hosts parade in Bangor Mall to ring in Lunar New Year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall was ‘hopping’ on Saturday, thanks to the Lunar New Year parade!. The event featured the crowd parading around the mall to ring in the Year of the Rabbit (with live rabbits in tow!), alongside performances of Chinese songs and crafts for children.
wabi.tv
Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ongoing egg shortage is causing Pine Tree Society to put a new twist on an annual event. Each year celebrity riders stuff their suits with eggs and get on snow sleds to raise money for Pine Tree Camp in Rome as part of the annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
wabi.tv
City of Old Town hosts ‘Fire and Ice’ celebration
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town held it’s first ever Fire and Ice Celebration to raise money for different groups in the community and to remember the ice storm of ‘98. “Saw that as an opportunity to get people together in town in the middle of January have some fun, some food and fire. And hang out and have a good time,” said Director of Economic & Community Development in Old Town E.J. Roach.
wabi.tv
Winter has arrived and it’s important to remember to take it easy when shoveling
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine. Some things can’t be avoided. Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state. In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday. She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
wabi.tv
UMaine PD searching for stolen campus bear statue
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a stolen bear statue from campus. We’re told they’re investigating two incidents that happened last fall. The first incident on November 20th happened just after midnight. Police say four men were seen on...
penbaypilot.com
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
wabi.tv
Food And Medicine holds annual meeting, discusses what’s to come
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Food AND Medicine, a nonprofit organization in Brewer, held their annual meeting Saturday. The meeting is both a celebration of the previous year, and a look at what’s to come for the group in their 21st year. Food AND Medicine, or FAM for short, works...
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
penbaypilot.com
Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter
CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
wabi.tv
It’s ski season at Hermon Mountain Ski Area
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - What do you do with all this snow? Well, with Monday’s storm on the way, and plenty of accumulation this past week, a local winter attraction is making the most of the season. New Hermon Mountain Ski Area is open for business!. Whether you’re a...
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
truecountry935.com
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future
Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
