CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS HOCKEY HOSTS LITTLE FALLS – ON RADIO AND VIDEO STREAM
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team hosts the Little Falls Flyers in a Saturday matinee at the Crookston Sports Center in Crookston. Crookston is 2-13 on the season while Little Falls is 8-7-1. The game can be heard on KROX Radio, or by clicking listen live in the upper right-hand corner of the website. The game is also video streamed by clicking on the video below.
#9A CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY FALLS TO #2AA GENTRY ACADEMY 6-2
Gentry Academy scored the last four goals of the game, got three from Cara Sajevic to defeat the Crookston Pirates 6-2 in a Girl’s Hockey game played at the Crookston Sports Center tonight. Gentry Academy came out quickly to start the game getting the first six shots on goal,...
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY HOSTS ANOTHER HIGHLY RANKED TEAM, #2 IN CLASS AA, GENTRY ACADEMY
The Crookston Pirates will play another team with high credentials in Minnesota Hockey, the Gentry Academy Stars tonight at the Crookston Sports Center. Crookston is coming off a 1-1 overtime thriller at Bemidji on Tuesday and their record is 13-4-2 and ranked #9 in Minnesota Class A. Gentry Academy is 15-2 on the season and is ranked #2 in Minnesota Class AA polls and are coming off an overtime loss at Proctor-Hermantown on Tuesday. Proctor-Hermantown is ranked #3 in Class A and had beaten the Pirates 4-1 at the Warroad Classic. The other loss for Gentry was a 10-7 game to the #1 Warroad Warriors. Game time is 7:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and can be heard across the world on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game can also be viewed on the KROX RADIO video stream by going to the link on this page.
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS WADENA-DEER CREEK – STREAMING
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
MELODY ORTIZ WINS CROOKSTON DISTRICT SPELLING BEE AND ADVANCE TO REGIONALS
The Crookston Public Schools held their annual Crookston District Spelling Bee on Tuesday afternoon at Highland Elementary School. Fifth-grader Melody Ortiz won the bee and will now advance to the Regional Spelling Bee at the Northland Community & Technical College in Thief River Falls on Wednesday, February 8. “It felt really shocking,” said Ortiz. “I didn’t think that out of all of the grades that I would win.” Oritz won the spelling bee spelling the word ‘acrid,’ which she says she almost chose the wrong of two spellings for it. “My last word was acrid, and it meant like a pain, and I knew I had two choices to choose from, either “a, c, r, e, d, or a, c, r, i, d.”
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS DOWNED BY SOLID TRF TEAM
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team gave up to many pins as the Thief River Falls Prowlers won a dual 46-28 at the Crookston High School Gym. Thief River Falls started with a pin at 106 pounds for a 6-0 lead. Evin Trudeau was next at 113 pounds, which was an entertaining and hard-fought match. Trudeau trailed 2-1 after the first period, and a flurry early in the second period gave Trudeau two points for a reversal for a 3-2 lead, but Landen Larson countered with a reversal of his own to take a 4-3. Halfway through the third period, Evin cut Larson loose and gave up a point but immediately countered with a takedown to tie the match at 5-5. Nobody scored the rest of the period to force a sudden victory period. In the one-minute sudden victory (overtime) period, it looked like Trudeau had what looked to be a takedown before Larson was able to fight it off. Larson countered with a shot and almost got the takedown, but Trudeau had a tremendous move to bring Larson down for a takedown to win the match 7-5. Thief River Falls made quick work of the 120-pound match with a pin in 14 seconds to take a 12-3 lead.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS WILL HOST TRF TONIGHT – STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team is off to a great start again this season, 11-3 in duals, and will host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a dual tonight!!! Match time tonight at the Crookston High School Gym is 6:30 PM, and it will be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com starting at 6:00 p.m.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 20, 2023
Absentee voting for the Crookston Public School’s upcoming referendum must be received no later than Monday, February 13, by 4:30 p.m. You can either vote Absentee in person at the District Office at the Crookston High School between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday or by requesting and completing an Absentee Ballot Application form and return it to Marilyn Wahouske in the District Office before receiving a ballot by mail. Please allow up to seven business days to allow for delivery time when mailing. Any ballots arriving by mail will still be accepted on Election Day, provided they are postmarked prior to February 13. More information on the referendum can be found by going to https://sites.google.com/u/0/d/1VWmh_ToO8NBRQWTHBEEV5cHu8jDKF0CC/preview.
Gerald A. Jacobson – Obit
Gerald A. Jacobson, 80, Fertile, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Gerald “Jerry” Allen Jacobson was born on January 18, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Eggen) Jacobson on a rural farm in Woodside Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church in Maple Bay. He attended 4 years of rural school and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami High School. As a Junior in High School, he met the love of his life, Lynn (Erikson). They were married on June 30, 1963. They had 4 children; Geoffrey, Steven, Amy, and Elizabeth. Their children filled their early years with activities, birthday parties, family outings, and so much love. He continued to have such a close bond and relationship with all of his children and cherished the memories made.
CROOKSTON LIBRARY’S BOOKS & BREWS CLUB TO DISCUSS “THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO ON TUESDAY
The Crookston Public Library will host a meeting of the Books & Brews Book Club on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, 925 Fisher Ave. The group will read and discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every other month to discuss books and enjoy beverages.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JULY 21, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Scott Mathew Moellenkamp, 37, of Mayville, ND, for Careless Driving. Ernest Joseph Shimpa, 58, of Plummer, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title as Authorized. Oscar Ivan Monje Lopez, 32, of Overland Park, KS, Hold-INS Ryan James Woodbury, 46, of Moorhead, for...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR REPORT OF REPAIRS AFTER TWO POWER OUTAGES LAST WEEK
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items included approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List and the board minutes from their meeting on January 3. It also included approving a payment to US Bank, St. Louis, MO, in the amount of $79,908.64 and to WEX Bank, Carol Stream, IL, in the amount of $321.99 for Polk County Public Health for November 2022. The board approved the Consent Items unanimously.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 20, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Luke Addison Widseth, 27, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/19/2023 – At 3:01 pm., the CFD responded to the 1000 block of US Hwy 75 S for a report of a...
EARLY CHILDHOOD SUMMIT RETURNS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The 17th Early Childhood Summit was held on Tuesday night at the UMC Bede Ballroom. Which was the first one they were able to hold after the pandemic. Fifty people who work with young children and families in our community attended the event. The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative treated the attendees to a delicious meal catered by UMC’s Sodexo and received tool kit items to use in their work. The tool kits’ items are possible thanks to an Otto Bremer Foundation grant.
