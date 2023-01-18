Alief ISD’s new superintendent makes history as 1st African-American in the role; Says he’s passionate about the opportunities education creates

Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
defendernetwork.com
PVAMU dropout returns to reveal new art innovation hub on campus
Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma...
Click2Houston.com
After Uvalde massacre, state lawmaker eyeing how schools address truancy
The Robb Elementary School shooter had hundreds of unexcused absences, and a House investigative report noted it was unclear whether any attempts were made by the school district to find out what was happening in the teen’s life before he was involuntarily withdrawn. Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt Dist....
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
Click2Houston.com
Houston has 10th largest educational wage gap in U.S., report says
HOUSTON – Earning potential is something most college and high school students think about, with many asking themselves, ‘Is what I’m doing now going to help prepare me for the future?’. Educators say creating more economic potential and opportunities begins with them. Education and economic opportunity. A...
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
Which Houston-area schools have most fights? Map shows where your kids’ school stands
HOUSTON — Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about fights and acts of violence at their child’s school. Many of them said it's a problem that's getting worse.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Click2Houston.com
‘The damage is immeasurable’: Woman breaks into Jewish temple, desecrates sanctuary and Torah, then returns to scare children, prosecutors say
Congregation Emanu El is considered a Holy Place. Harris County prosecutors say a woman broke in and desecrated it last Saturday, leaving behind several thousand dollars in damage. Instead of showing up to court for her hearing Friday, they say she came back to the temple and did even more...
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
KHOU
The new age of tipping
HOUSTON — Etiquette Expert Helen Perry, Restaurant Owner Patrick Broussard, and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University Of St. Thomas. Dr. Lynn R. Godwin joined Great Day Houston to discuss the current culture of tipping. To book an appointment with Helen, visit: https://helen-perry.com/. For more information on Patrick...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council
The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
Click2Houston.com
Pop-up art show and fundraiser held for artists who were affected by the fire at Winter Street Studios
HOUSTON – It’s been a month since a fire destroyed several studios and damaged countless artwork, equipment, and personal belongings at the Winter Street Studios. Investigators say an arsonist set the building on fire before taking his own life days later. More than 70 studios were severely damaged...
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
Mechanic who fled country after killing man he mistook for a thief sentenced to 35 years in prison, DA says
PASADENA, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 35 years after he reportedly killed a man who he mistook for a thief back in 2018, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. In a news release, officials say the Houston transmission repair shop owner, 35-year-old Oscar Aristides...
Click2Houston.com
COMING OF AGE; Simien making a name for herself in Athletics and Academics
Klein Forest Athlete Nadazia Simien has a presence. She is the “It Girl ” inside the Golden Eagle nest. As a star for the volleyball and basketball teams, she has blossomed into a great ambassador for the school on the court. But it wasn’t always that way.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
Click2Houston.com
‘Soy Rebelde’: Mexican pop band RBD to reunite for one final world tour; stops include Houston’s Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – RBD, the Mexican pop band who achieved international success in the mid-2000s will embark on a U.S. and Latin American tour for one last time, and that includes a stop in Houston. The band is comprised of members Anahi, Dulce Maria, Maite Perroni, Cristian Chavez, and Christopher...
texasstandard.org
GOP claims of Election Day mismanagement, fraud don’t explain Democrats’ 2022 sweep of Harris County
Democrats swept the November elections in Harris County. Now, in the wake of problems at many polling locations on Election Day, nearly two dozen Republican candidates are seeking a do over. But a surge in registration and long-term demographic trends both gave the Democrats an edge that new elections likely would not erase.
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
