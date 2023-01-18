ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Lansing appeals verdict of former firefighter's hostile work environment suit

The City of Lansing is appealing the verdict of a federal case that ruled in favor of a former firefighter who alleged he faced a hostile work environment. A jury sided with Michael Lynn Jr. in October when he claimed he faced discrimination while working as a firefighter with the city of Lansing. He was awarded $1 million in damages.
LANSING, MI
Glitch causes trash collection billing problem in Lansing

The city of Lansing is working to fix a billing problem affecting some Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) customers. Lansing public service director Andy Kilpatrick says the payment glitch cropped up for a single day in December. That left the bills of an unknown number of autopay customers unpaid. This later resulted in those customers getting unpaid bill notifications, including late fees.
LANSING, MI

