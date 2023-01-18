Read full article on original website
Aviation accident attorney weighs in on plane crash that killed 2 Cuyahoga County men
CLEVELAND, Ohio — "I am declaring an emergency. Our oil pressure is dropping." That was one of the last calls for help to air traffic control Thursday night, when a small plane heading to Cuyahoga County Airport crashed shortly after taking off from New York City. The crash tragically killed Baruch Taub and Binyamin Chafetz.
Driver hits school bus, another vehicle before crashing in ravine: Sheriff’s deputies
Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a school bus, ended with a driver in a ravine in Lake County Friday afternoon.
Police investigating child hit in Warren
Warren police were called out to the city's west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening.
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital.
Lake County sheriff: Truck slams into school bus, SUV before ending up in ravine
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck, a school bus, and an SUV in Lake County on Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Ravenna Road near State Route 84 in Concord Township.
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
Driver cut out of car after rollover crash
A driver had to be cut out of a car after a rollover crash in Mercer County.
Why were tornado sirens blaring for hours in Aurora?
Aurora residents had to endure three hours of loud whining Thursday. Here's why.
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police continue to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty police sergeant early Saturday morning
Independence K9 officer helps stop suspect who led police on chase, fell down embankment
The vehicle chase ended when two of the truck's tires were deflated. The suspect was bit by a K9, causing both to fall down the embankment.
Neighbors speak out following police-involved shooting outside Cleveland nightclub
Aaron King says he heard gunfire, then police sirens and knew whatever was happening next door to his home was serious.
Suspect shoots man in front of Cleveland Police officer, officer shoots suspect
An on-duty Cleveland Police Sergeant was completing paperwork outside of Belinda's Night Club when he watched a 34-year-old man chase and shoot a 28-year-old man, according to police.
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Man arrested in Youngstown two years after death of 4-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who has been wanted since 2021 in connection to the murder of a 4-year-old boy during a home burglary was arrested Saturday morning, according to U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Members of the task force arrested 22-year-old Andre McCoy, who was...
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere.
'She's doing a whole lot better. It's going to be some time" | 8-year-old recovering after four family members killed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — 8 year old Eyanna was shot along with her family. All four of them died, but she is currently making a recovery, so much so a close family friend says today the girl who is a big fan of TikTok was dancing Saturday. Prayers, balloons and candles...
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
Cleveland police officer shoots suspect after altercation at Belinda's Night Club
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a non-fatal officer-involved shooting happened overnight in Cleveland following an alleged altercation outside of a night club. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division...
