I Retired from Dating at 43—and I’ve Never Been Happier

On a recent bank holiday, with nothing pressing to do, I baked myself a cake—two cakes, actually, so I could decide which recipe best satisfied my chocolate craving. I iced them and, for the finishing touch, added swirls of whipped cream and plump maraschino cherries dripping red. Reader, I ate both. Are single women happier? That’s debatable, but they’re certainly better capable of having their cake and eating it too.
ARIZONA STATE
Apartment Therapy

How I Used the “Two-Minute Rule” to Stop Feeling So Overwhelmed

Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Saveur, Business Insider, Civil Eats and elsewhere. She lives in Phoenix with her family. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
Reader's Digest

What Do Angel Numbers Mean, and Why Do You See Them Everywhere?

In a world full of uncertainty, it’s common to look for meaning in the details and patterns present in our everyday lives. Perhaps you’re someone who always looks at the clock at 11:11, or you encounter number sequences like 777 or 222 all the time. These numerical patterns can be known as angel numbers, a type of sign from the universe. And they might not just be serendipitous—they could be trying to tell you something through the angel numbers’ meaning.
Dorothy Writes

Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship

There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
NPR

The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study

If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship

Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Letter To Anyone Dating A Victim Of Narcissistic Abuse

A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —
Reader's Digest

Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying

Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Most Important Part of a Good Relationship?

Trust is feeling confident that your needs will be met in a relationship. We need to trust that our partners plan to stay and invest in the relationship. Sometimes, it is easier to understand broken trust, but we must learn what trust feels like when it is intact and consistent.
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

