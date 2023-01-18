Read full article on original website
I Retired from Dating at 43—and I’ve Never Been Happier
On a recent bank holiday, with nothing pressing to do, I baked myself a cake—two cakes, actually, so I could decide which recipe best satisfied my chocolate craving. I iced them and, for the finishing touch, added swirls of whipped cream and plump maraschino cherries dripping red. Reader, I ate both. Are single women happier? That’s debatable, but they’re certainly better capable of having their cake and eating it too.
5 simple ways to be a better friend, according to Harvard experts who have studied relationships for decades
Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the longest-running happiness study, shares his tips for fostering connection with others.
Apartment Therapy
How I Used the “Two-Minute Rule” to Stop Feeling So Overwhelmed
Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Saveur, Business Insider, Civil Eats and elsewhere. She lives in Phoenix with her family. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
What Do Angel Numbers Mean, and Why Do You See Them Everywhere?
In a world full of uncertainty, it’s common to look for meaning in the details and patterns present in our everyday lives. Perhaps you’re someone who always looks at the clock at 11:11, or you encounter number sequences like 777 or 222 all the time. These numerical patterns can be known as angel numbers, a type of sign from the universe. And they might not just be serendipitous—they could be trying to tell you something through the angel numbers’ meaning.
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
Young woman had tubes tied secretly amidst family's pressure to have babies: "I don't like kids and I don't want kids."
Apparently, one 22-year-old woman resents constantly having childcare responsibilities thrust on her when she was a pre-teen, by her mother and other adult family members. So much so that she has decided that she never wants to have children of her own and her family is furious. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship
There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Opinion: Are You Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy?
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy
Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship
Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
Opinion: A Letter To Anyone Dating A Victim Of Narcissistic Abuse
A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —
Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying
Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
Dating in your 50s after divorce.
Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
psychologytoday.com
What Is the Most Important Part of a Good Relationship?
Trust is feeling confident that your needs will be met in a relationship. We need to trust that our partners plan to stay and invest in the relationship. Sometimes, it is easier to understand broken trust, but we must learn what trust feels like when it is intact and consistent.
