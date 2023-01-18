ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)

Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Kodi Whitfield To Be Hired as Cornerbacks Coach

Former Stanford player and Sac State safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is expected to be hired as UCLA's new cornerbacks coach, according to sources. Bruce Feldman was first to report the news. Whitfield, infamous in Bruin circles for his spectacular one-handed catch against UCLA in 2013, was a graduate assistant under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia football: Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy before Eagles playoff game

Philadelphia Eagles defenders Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean wore hoodies before Saturday’s NFL Playoff game honoring former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who both lost their lives earlier this month following a car accident. Dean and Davis played with Willock in 2020 and 2021, helping Georgia win its first of two consecutive national championships.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

MSU PG signee Jeremy Fears now a Composite Five-Star

Michigan State's basketball program signed the nation's third-ranked 2023 class. Helping MSU land such a highly-rated class, the Spartans had five-star PF Xavier Booker leading the way from a rankings perspective. Four-stars Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr, and Gehrig Normand were also ranked in the top-100. Now, the Spartans have another...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy