LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
What to watch with CU football recruiting leading up to regular signing period
The regular signing period is less than two weeks away. The Buffaloes already have 18 signees from the high school and Junior College ranks and 23 scholarship transfer additions on board, but there are still a couple prospects in the 2023 class worth keeping an eye on...
Kodi Whitfield To Be Hired as Cornerbacks Coach
Former Stanford player and Sac State safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is expected to be hired as UCLA's new cornerbacks coach, according to sources. Bruce Feldman was first to report the news. Whitfield, infamous in Bruin circles for his spectacular one-handed catch against UCLA in 2013, was a graduate assistant under...
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
Making sense of Ohio State adding transfer offensive lineman Victor Cutler
After over a month of trying, Ohio State landed an offensive lineman out of the transfer portal this week but it was not the type of player Buckeye fans expected. On Wednesday, Victor Cutler announced he had committed to the Scarlet and Gray. If you had to pause and Google...
In-state OL Ryan Cory reacts to Penn State offer during campus visit
Offensive lineman Ryan Cory reacts to receiving an offer from Penn State during Saturday's visit to campus.
QB Nico Iamaleava Named 2022 Polynesian Football High School Player of the Year
Honolulu, HI (January 21, 2023) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced tonight that Warren High School (Downey, CA) Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award. The Polynesian High School Football Player of the...
Georgia football: Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy before Eagles playoff game
Philadelphia Eagles defenders Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean wore hoodies before Saturday’s NFL Playoff game honoring former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who both lost their lives earlier this month following a car accident. Dean and Davis played with Willock in 2020 and 2021, helping Georgia win its first of two consecutive national championships.
Alabama's defensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft has passed and so has the window for non-graduates to enter the transfer portal. With several players either electing to turn pro or play elsewhere next season, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted?. Today, we take...
MSU PG signee Jeremy Fears now a Composite Five-Star
Michigan State's basketball program signed the nation's third-ranked 2023 class. Helping MSU land such a highly-rated class, the Spartans had five-star PF Xavier Booker leading the way from a rankings perspective. Four-stars Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr, and Gehrig Normand were also ranked in the top-100. Now, the Spartans have another...
2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson buzz takes first round stage
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but considerable buzz is emanating from scouting types surrounding quarterbacks options at the top of Day 1, including Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson. There's a new No. 1 overall pick in CBS Sports...
