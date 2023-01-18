Read full article on original website
Maine school counselor recognized for being heart of her school
GREENE, Maine — School counselors are trained to help students as young as preschool to 12th grade to reach their goals by addressing academic, career development, emotional, and social challenges. But as the need to support kids with mental health and social services increases, a school counselor at Greene...
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
WMTW
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WMTW
Brunswick barbershop gains national attention for acts of kindness
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A barbershop in Brunswick is gaining national attention for its acts of kindness toward its customers. "A Little Off The Top" was featured on ABC World News Tonight this week in its America Strong segment after it placed a sign outside its door last year stating that it would not turn anybody away regardless of their ability to pay.
Bangor schools activate first-of-its-kind alert system in New England
BANGOR, Maine — Increasing violence in schools around the country is a topic that raises concerns for parents, educators, and even students. In an effort to add additional safety measures so all families feel safe dropping their kids off at school, the Bangor School Department implemented a new emergency crisis alert system, Centegix's Education CrisisAlert system.
Portland youth lacrosse program holding free 'learn to play' clinic to boost participation
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: Chris Costa has volunteered with Back Bay Lacrosse as a coach from 2017 to 2019, and again starting in 2022. Portland's youth lacrosse program is holding a free clinic on Saturday to introduce the sport to kids who have never played before in hopes of boosting participation.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
wabi.tv
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
lcnme.com
GSB Bomb Threats Connected to ‘False Narrative,’ School Committee Says
For the second time in 23 days, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Locals react to Brunswick Regal Cinemas' expected closure
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Regal Cinemas is expected to close 39 theaters across the country, and one of those locations is in Maine. The Regal Cinemas on Gurnet Road in Brunswick will close next month. "We enjoy coming here, and seeing all the latest movies, and the ones we hear...
Maine scholarship ensures all students get opportunity to succeed
MAINE, USA — When you walk into the Mitchell Institute headquarters in Portland, the phrase the former U.S. Senator George Mitchell lived by is written on the wall: "No one should be guaranteed success...but everyone should have a fair chance to succeed." That concept is what has been driving...
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
Maine ladies gather every Thursday for past 25 years to create and commune
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — There is a group of ladies in Damariscotta that gathers every single Thursday, and they've been coming together for more than two decades. "Yeah, that's right, we don't make any doctor's appointments or dentist appointments on Thursdays," the group said. "It's our number one priority. You are going to get sick? Do it another day!"
How to ski in Maine on a budget
AUBURN, Maine — Heather Young is teaching her daughter, Elise, to ski at Lost Valley in Auburn, which is the same place where she learned to ski, making it a fourth-generation tradition. But the costs associated with the beloved winter sport can add up quickly, from gear and maintenance...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
WGME
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
