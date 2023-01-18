ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Inside Nova

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Virginia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!

Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting

RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Augusta Free Press

Grant application process open for AARP’s Livable Communities program

Local eligible organizations and governments across the United States are invited by AARP Virginia to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program. Through March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST, applications will be accepted for grants to fund quick-action projects with the goal of making Virginia communities more livable for everyone. Projects may improve public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, and diversity and inclusion.
WSLS

Commercial turkeys in Virginia test positive for avian influenza

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – A flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County, Virginia has tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Resources. On Jan. 19, the VDACS confirmed that samples from the flock tested positive for the bird flu...
WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
