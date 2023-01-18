Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Virginia lawmakers unite to fight cancer: 'Don't be an ostrich'
A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered in Richmond on Friday to discuss Virginia's efforts in the fight against cancer and to pay tribute to two former colleagues who died.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Virginia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.
WSLS
National Guard soldiers receive Virginia Governor National Service Medals in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds of soldiers in the Virginia National Guard are being recognized for their sacrifices and service during a nine-month deployment in Africa. 270 soldiers in Lynchburg joined hundreds of other soldiers in the Horn of Africa to carry out security missions. Their deployment lasted from Nov. 2021 to Sep. 2022.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!
Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting
RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
Augusta Free Press
Grant application process open for AARP’s Livable Communities program
Local eligible organizations and governments across the United States are invited by AARP Virginia to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program. Through March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST, applications will be accepted for grants to fund quick-action projects with the goal of making Virginia communities more livable for everyone. Projects may improve public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, and diversity and inclusion.
WSLS
Commercial turkeys in Virginia test positive for avian influenza
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – A flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County, Virginia has tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Resources. On Jan. 19, the VDACS confirmed that samples from the flock tested positive for the bird flu...
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
