Customers report missing money from accounts; Bank of America intervenes



A mishap at one of the most recognizable banking chains in the country has been resolved after numerous customers reported funds missing from their accounts.

Dozens of Bank of America customers went online Wednesday to report that money from their accounts had gone missing without explanation. People who use Zelle, a digital payment platform used to send money to others, also reported missing money from their Zelle accounts, according to NPR.

"The Zelle App & Network are up & running," a social media post from Zelle Support read. "We are aware of an issue that is impacting Bank Of America customers when sending & receiving payments. We recommend contacting Bank of America's customer support team for additional updates."

STIMULUS UPDATE: SOUTH CAROLINA DEADLINE TO CLAIM ONE-TIME $800 CHECK IS 29 DAYS AWAY



Zelle claimed that the problem with missing money from both Zelle and Bank of America accounts was with the banking chain. As of 3 p.m. EST, the banking chain claimed that the problem had been resolved.

Over 1,200 outages for Bank of America were reported by the website DownDetector at approximately 10:08 a.m. Bank of America still has over 100 outages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The disappearance of funds from customers' Bank of America and Zelle accounts drew the attention of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has criticized Zelle in the past. The senator claimed that both brands were "failing customers again" with the mishap.

"This should be fixed immediately and customers should be compensated," Warren wrote on social media.