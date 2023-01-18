ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Customers report missing money from accounts; Bank of America intervenes

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVJqg_0kJMakgG00


A mishap at one of the most recognizable banking chains in the country has been resolved after numerous customers reported funds missing from their accounts.

Dozens of Bank of America customers went online Wednesday to report that money from their accounts had gone missing without explanation. People who use Zelle, a digital payment platform used to send money to others, also reported missing money from their Zelle accounts, according to NPR.

"The Zelle App & Network are up & running," a social media post from Zelle Support read. "We are aware of an issue that is impacting Bank Of America customers when sending & receiving payments. We recommend contacting Bank of America's customer support team for additional updates."

STIMULUS UPDATE: SOUTH CAROLINA DEADLINE TO CLAIM ONE-TIME $800 CHECK IS 29 DAYS AWAY


Zelle claimed that the problem with missing money from both Zelle and Bank of America accounts was with the banking chain. As of 3 p.m. EST, the banking chain claimed that the problem had been resolved.

Over 1,200 outages for Bank of America were reported by the website DownDetector at approximately 10:08 a.m. Bank of America still has over 100 outages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The disappearance of funds from customers' Bank of America and Zelle accounts drew the attention of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has criticized Zelle in the past. The senator claimed that both brands were "failing customers again" with the mishap.

"This should be fixed immediately and customers should be compensated," Warren wrote on social media.

Comments / 17

Fae Lor
3d ago

I believe Bank of America is currently trapped in toxic financial trades that the majority of the world doesn't know about. All will be revealed in a few months. BoA customers... you've been warned. 😁

Reply
9
Guest
3d ago

Anyone who uses third party apps to transfer money are at risk of incidents like this. Only use your bank’s apps to move money.

Reply(1)
5
David
3d ago

bank of America showed its face when it released the account information of everyone in DC Jan 6th. violation of privacy. they are no better than the totalitarian regime of Canada

Reply
2
Related
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
KTEN.com

Why Your Bank Closed Your Account and What to Do

Having a bank account closed can be inconvenient, especially if you didn’t see it coming. But why would a bank close your account? The short answer is that banks and credit unions can close accounts for a number of reasons. Understanding why a bank account could be shut down can help you avoid an unpleasant financial situation.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
271K+
Followers
75K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy