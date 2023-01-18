Read full article on original website
Cobra Kai To Land Its Final Crane Kick With Season 6 (& Why It's The Right Time)
Back in the spring of 2018, a little-known "Originals" section of YouTube gained attention thanks to "Cobra Kai," a show which continued "The Karate Kid" saga over three decades later. As influential as the first three movies in the franchise had become, the first season of "Cobra Kai" brought new attention because it focused heavily on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — a former villain who mellowed with the passage of time. The back and forth between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defined the appeal of the early seasons, with characters both old and new making the show gripping and exciting as it unfolded. Each new character unique to the program has even inspired polls to determine which player deserves their own spin-off.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Does Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan Watch The Big Bang Theory?
Audiences were introduced to particular physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) in the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The character proved popular enough to warrant his own spinoff series, "Young Sheldon," a prequel that allows fans to have a better understanding of the dynamic between Sheldon and his less academically-inclined siblings, Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) and George "Georgie" Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan).
Parks And Rec Makes A Comeback On Saturday Night Live
"Parks and Recreation" just had a major comeback, kind of. The NBC sitcom first debuted in 2009 and made superstars out of its lead roster, which included Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, and Aubrey Plaza, among others. A critical darling, the sitcom focused on the trials and tribulations of a local Parks and Recreation department in Indiana. The comedy ended its run in 2015, amassing over a dozen Emmy nominations, including six nods for Poehler as Best Actress.
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
M3GAN Star Allison Williams Parodies The Film On Saturday Night Live
It hasn't even been a month since its release and "M3GAN" is already becoming a pop culture icon. The Gerard Johnstone-directed science fiction horror film follows a roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) who develops an artificial intelligence doll named M3GAN to befriend and look after her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who recently lost her parents. But things take a downward spiral when M3GAN takes her protective instincts a bit too far.
Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
The Office Star Zach Woods Hopes Fans Can See Gabe's Vulnerability Through His Villainous Arc
Among all of the loveable characters on "The Office," there are a number of them that fans love to hate. Examples include Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) toxic girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), the delusional Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate), and, of course, Gabe Lewis (Zach Woods), Sabre's coordinating director of emerging regions.
HBO's The Sympathizer: What We Know So Far
Despite some of the shake-ups and hiccups that have come from their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO continues to be one of the preeminent original programming creators in Hollywood. And for proof of that fact, look no further than the overwhelmingly positive first reactions to their latest original, "The Last of Us" (per Rotten Tomatoes). Such accolades have, of course, been commonplace for HBO over the years, with the network, and now its streaming wing, producing some of the best-loved series in television history, with titles like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Six Feet Under," "Game of Thrones," and most recently "Succession."
Hunters' Logan Lerman Was Disappointed By His Lack Of Screen Time With Al Pacino In Season 2
Amazon's series "Hunters" made a name for itself among the service's Prime Video offerings. Coming just months after its superheroes-turned-villains property "The Boys" debuted, the drama provided its own genre-defying experience for viewers. Set in the 1970s, the show features a team of Nazi hunters seeking revenge; their group recruits a young man coming to terms with the death of his grandmother, who was a member of their organization.
Fans Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Fear The Series Being Ruined By A TV Adaptation
Patrick Rothfuss' best-selling fantasy novel series "The Kingkiller Chronicle" brings readers into the world of Temerant, where magic runs deep. The first book, "The Name of the Wind," begins the saga of Kvothe, a mysterious wizard whose life story makes up the plot of the series. His adventure starts at a young age and is filled with numerous tragedies and hardships as he learns to harness magic, eventually resulting in Kvothe earning the "Kingkiller" moniker.
How Faithful Is Netflix's Alice In Borderland To The Manga?
"Alice in Borderland" is another in a string of live-action manga and anime adaptations from the streamer. However, where the series deviates from many other shows of its ilk is with its mystery box premise. Like in "Lost," the characters of this series don't really know what's going on, and neither does the audience.
Mishael Morgan Was Shocked To Find Filming Chicago Med Similar To Daytime TV
Since 2013, Mishael Morgan has been making an impression on TV audiences everywhere with her role as Hilary Curtis on "The Young and the Restless." Through the actions of her troubled character on the daytime soap opera series, Morgan managed to craft a performance that elevated the character into a dimensional and complex figure that audiences latched onto and identified with. After her character's death in 2018, Morgan returned to the series as Amanda Sinclair, a role that won Morgan the Daytime Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama series in 2022, making her the first Black woman to receive the accolade (via Yahoo).
Lionsgate Had Big Ambitions For The Kingkiller Chronicle When It Acquired The Rights In 2015
Nowadays, every Hollywood studio is interested in acquiring its own adaptation of a beloved, pre-existing fantasy series. HBO's success with "Game of Thrones" not only proved that fantasy stories could be satisfyingly brought to life on the smaller screen, but that there was also a potentially huge audience interested in seeing more fantasy shows like it. Ever since then, streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon have gone out of their way to release their own high-profile fantasy adaptations, including "The Witcher," "The Wheel of Time," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Impractical Jokers Doesn't Pay The Stars As Much As You Might Think
When it comes to a long-running television series, your average fan will likely see the potential riches that the show's stars earn on any given episode. For example, the cast members of "The Simpsons," prior to a pay cut in 2011, were raking in about $440,000 per episode (per Hollywood Reporter). So it makes sense that viewers would think that actors on a TV show would be drowning in money.
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
Charlie Barnett Loved The Challenge Of Portraying His Character's Growth On Chicago Fire
Former "Chicago Fire" fan-favorite Charlie Barnett first suits up as rookie firefighter Peter Mills in the debut 2012 season of this smoking-hot NBC ratings juggernaut. As a newbie fire candidate assigned to Truck 81, Barnett's Mills works hard to fit in with the other, more experienced veterans at Firehouse 51 while he learns the ropes.
NCIS: Los Angeles Will End After Season 14
"NCIS" — a spin-off of the legal drama "JAG" — premiered in 2003, ushering in a new era of television. Within a few short years, it had gone from a mere off-shoot title to a program that stood on its own two feet, complete with an ever-expanding fanbase to boot. While it has changed a lot in recent years, especially when it comes to the cast, "NCIS" remains a television staple — one that has launched more than a few spin-off shows of its own that have all met varying levels of success.
Lacretta Stopped Watching Night Court Immediately After Landing A Role On The Reboot
"Night Court" is the latest sitcom to receive the reboot treatment, and it's been getting some positive feedback. Unlike some reboots, "Night Court" offers more than rehashed nostalgia, with viewers praising the show for finding a happy balance between old and new. The original "Night Court" ran from 1984 until...
