Despite some of the shake-ups and hiccups that have come from their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO continues to be one of the preeminent original programming creators in Hollywood. And for proof of that fact, look no further than the overwhelmingly positive first reactions to their latest original, "The Last of Us" (per Rotten Tomatoes). Such accolades have, of course, been commonplace for HBO over the years, with the network, and now its streaming wing, producing some of the best-loved series in television history, with titles like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Six Feet Under," "Game of Thrones," and most recently "Succession."

1 DAY AGO